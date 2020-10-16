85°F
Casinos & Gaming

2 guests hit $70K royal flushes at off-strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2020 - 1:21 pm
 
Updated October 16, 2020 - 2:10 pm

Thursday morning proved to be extremely lucky for a pair of visitors to Green Valley Ranch Resort.

The guests each hit a royal flush worth more than $70,000.

The first jackpot came at 12:38 a.m. when a guest hit a sequential royal flush on a $1.25 bet on a Double Double Bonus Progressive machine for $73,403.50.

Then at 10:49 a.m., another guest bet 50 cents on a Reversible Royals Progressive nickel game and hit a sequential royal flush for a $71,861.16 jackpot.

