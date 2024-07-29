94°F
Casinos & Gaming

2 Henderson casinos combine loyalty programs

The Rainbow Club and Casino in the Water Street District of downtown Henderson is seen on Tuesd ...
The Rainbow Club and Casino in the Water Street District of downtown Henderson is seen on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An exterior view of the Emerald Island Casino in the Water Street District of downtown Henderso ...
An exterior view of the Emerald Island Casino in the Water Street District of downtown Henderson on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2024 - 3:52 pm
 

Two locals casinos in Henderson’s Water Street District will combine their loyalty programs, the operator announced Monday.

Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos said they combined the joint player’s cards, dubbed Club Jewel, after player feedback suggested from guests who frequent both properties. For players who only have a Rainbow Club Casino card, they’ll be assigned a new number under the Club Jewel program.

“It has always been a top priority to listen attentively to the feedback from our valued guests, and today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to their satisfaction,” Tim Brooks, general manager of the casinos, said in a news release. “The result of our efforts in this consolidation not only simplifies the gaming experience but also highlights our dedication to enhancing every aspect of each guest’s interactions with us.”

For players with both loyalty cards at both properties, their points will be combined and they will get the same redemption rates at the restaurants, according to the news release.

The casinos said new benefits include additional multipliers at the Rainbow Club and base points earned there will count toward a new tier status. Guests receiving monthly mailers with comp meals can choose dining either at Emerald Island Grille or Rainbow Club’s Triple B each week.

The casinos are owned by ECL Hospitality Management, run by businessmen Marc Falcone and Ronald Winchell. The pair bought the casinos earlier this year and the former owner, Brooks, moved to running day-to-day operations as the general manager.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

