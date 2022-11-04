$200K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino

A Double Gold slots machine was exponentially well for one player at Caesars Palace.

(Caesars Entertainment)

A Double Gold slots machine was exponentially well for one player at Caesars Palace.

On a three-credit wager, the 7s came up and paid off $200,000 on Tuesday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

No other information was available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Palace Station

A Cornhuskers fan celebrates his win on slots … not so much victories on the gridiron this season.

$5 bet 👉 $11,420 JACKPOT!

CONGRATS to our lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/mzs0pex8un — Palace Station (@palacestation) November 3, 2022

Rio

Royalty has its privileges.

Congrats to this lucky $32,000 #winner on a Double Double Ultimate X Video Poker machine! 😍

+21 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/zOhLDmIv7M — Rio Las Vegas (@RioVegas) November 3, 2022

The Strat

Congrats, Lamarcus!

Pretty big win for this lucky winner! 🤑 Lamarcus won the $5 progressive jackpot hit with a total pay out of $25,480.20. Congratulations! 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FDuHxR1xz8 — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) November 2, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.