$200K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
A Double Gold slots machine was exponentially well for one player at Caesars Palace.
On a three-credit wager, the 7s came up and paid off $200,000 on Tuesday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
No other information was available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Palace Station
A Cornhuskers fan celebrates his win on slots … not so much victories on the gridiron this season.
$5 bet 👉 $11,420 JACKPOT!
CONGRATS to our lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/mzs0pex8un
— Palace Station (@palacestation) November 3, 2022
Rio
Royalty has its privileges.
Congrats to this lucky $32,000 #winner on a Double Double Ultimate X Video Poker machine! 😍
+21 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/zOhLDmIv7M
— Rio Las Vegas (@RioVegas) November 3, 2022
The Strat
Congrats, Lamarcus!
Pretty big win for this lucky winner! 🤑 Lamarcus won the $5 progressive jackpot hit with a total pay out of $25,480.20. Congratulations! 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FDuHxR1xz8
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) November 2, 2022
