52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

$200K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2022 - 9:18 am
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

A Double Gold slots machine was exponentially well for one player at Caesars Palace.

On a three-credit wager, the 7s came up and paid off $200,000 on Tuesday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

No other information was available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Palace Station

A Cornhuskers fan celebrates his win on slots … not so much victories on the gridiron this season.

Rio

Royalty has its privileges.

The Strat

Congrats, Lamarcus!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
2
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
4
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend
5
Strip room rates soaring for Formula One race
Strip room rates soaring for Formula One race
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST