$200M renovation project completed at Harrah’s

Harrah’s has completed a $200 million renovation project, parent company Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced Friday.

The center-Strip hotel-casino received 2,542 guest room upgrades, a remodeled casino floor and new LED marquees at its north and south entrances, the company announced.

“As a flagship location of the iconic gaming and hospitality brand, revamping Harrah’s Las Vegas not only enhances the guest experience but also further reflects the fun and energy that makes Las Vegas such a unique travel destination,” said Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s. “We look forward to seeing our guests enjoy all that Harrah’s Las Vegas offers, especially this summer.”

He switched on new purple lighting on the property’s exterior Thursday to mark the completion of the multiyear renovation.

