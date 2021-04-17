$203K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Red Rock Resort

All poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $522 each.

Losing with four 9s didn’t turn out too bad for one poker player Thursday night.

Falling to the four Jacks hand ended up winning $71,214 for the quad 9s player Thursday night at Red Rock Resort as the Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive was triggered, according to a news release.

The winning hand won $40,694. All eight players at the table won $1,272 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $522 each, including all the players at the winning table.

Both players asked to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

The Fort Knox penny progressive paid out $15,098.31.

Another big time jackpot! This one was on a Fort Knox penny progressive. The player got into a bonus & hit the correct combo for an awesome $15098.31 payday!! Stop by Binion’s anytime to see if you're the next lucky winner!! pic.twitter.com/aiusoVq1dw — Binion's (@BinionsLV) April 14, 2021

Casino Royale

A lucky winner took home $13,773.90.

Four Queens

A California visitor won a Walking Dead Grand Progressive jackpot for $21,530.40.

Congratulations to this lucky guest from California who hit the Walking Dead Grand Progressive jackpot for a total win of $21,530.40! …on a $3.75 bet#4queens #4queenslv #dtlv #fremontst #walkingdead pic.twitter.com/axtrfH47yE — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) April 14, 2021

Fremont

Darin’s $4 bet turned into a $20,000 payout.

These Ten Times Pay machines are staying hot! Darin's $4 bet turned into a $20,000 payout after landing this winning combination! pic.twitter.com/C5DPIHDjrR — Fremont Casino (@fremont) April 12, 2021

Jennifer won $10,744.20 on an 80-cent wager.

Grab the 🧯 because this is a wicked hot win! 🔥 Jennifer won this $10,744.20 jackpot off an $.80 bet! 🚒 pic.twitter.com/okEu8mK8N1 — Fremont Casino (@fremont) April 13, 2021

Green Valley Ranch

A sequential royal flush paid out $43,451.61 on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine.

Harrah’s Laughlin

A 5 Treasures Grand Jackpot paid out $12,559 for Steven.

The Orleans

A guest hit the Mighty Diamonds jackpot for $11,932.

A lucky guest hit it big on the Mighty Diamonds slot for an $11,932 jackpot at The Orleans! Congrats to the winner! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #jackpot pic.twitter.com/uAEH4kG0GF — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 11, 2021

Rampart

An Ultra Rush Gold machine paid out a $17,081.89 jackpot.

Sahara Las Vegas

Playing Golden Link: Panda Magic, a lucky guest won $19,474 with a $10 bet.

We got a winner! A lucky guest won $19,474 with a $10 bet! pic.twitter.com/cfwNTcdJw1 — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) April 17, 2021

Sam’s Town

A Wealth of Coins: Dancing Lions jackpot paid out $13,357.13.

Progressive Jackpot Alert: Congrats to our lucky winner on Wealth of Coins: Dancing Lions in the amount of $13,357.13! pic.twitter.com/8B1fu81R1F — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 14, 2021

Treasure Island

Dana S. won more than $12,000 on a Dragon Link jackpot.

We’ve got a BIG #WinnerWednesday this week! Dana S. took home over $12K and you can bet she used her @TIPlayersClub card! Tell us why you’re not a member yet?! #TIVegasWinner #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/qWyWoV08sr — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) April 14, 2021

