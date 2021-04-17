74°F
Casinos & Gaming

$203K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Red Rock Resort

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2021 - 1:19 pm
 
Updated April 17, 2021 - 3:55 pm
Losing with four 9s didn’t turn out too bad for one poker player Thursday night.

Falling to the four Jacks hand ended up winning $71,214 for the quad 9s player Thursday night at Red Rock Resort as the Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive was triggered, according to a news release.

The winning hand won $40,694. All eight players at the table won $1,272 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $522 each, including all the players at the winning table.

Both players asked to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

The Fort Knox penny progressive paid out $15,098.31.

Casino Royale

A lucky winner took home $13,773.90.

Four Queens

A California visitor won a Walking Dead Grand Progressive jackpot for $21,530.40.

Fremont

Darin’s $4 bet turned into a $20,000 payout.

Jennifer won $10,744.20 on an 80-cent wager.

Green Valley Ranch

A sequential royal flush paid out $43,451.61 on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine.

Harrah’s Laughlin

A 5 Treasures Grand Jackpot paid out $12,559 for Steven.

The Orleans

A guest hit the Mighty Diamonds jackpot for $11,932.

Rampart

An Ultra Rush Gold machine paid out a $17,081.89 jackpot.

Sahara Las Vegas

Playing Golden Link: Panda Magic, a lucky guest won $19,474 with a $10 bet.

Sam’s Town

A Wealth of Coins: Dancing Lions jackpot paid out $13,357.13.

Treasure Island

Dana S. won more than $12,000 on a Dragon Link jackpot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

