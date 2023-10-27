69°F
Casinos & Gaming

$222K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2023 - 6:33 am
 
Gloria Billeci of Ontario, Canada, won $222,899 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playin ...
Gloria Billeci of Ontario, Canada, won $222,899 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Mississippi Stud Poker on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

It was a good day, eh.

Gloria Billeci of Ontario, Canada, won $222,899 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Mississippi Stud Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand was dealt around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Billeci, who was visiting Las Vegas on a long-awaited vacation with her daughter, said she plans on retiring and buying an expensive gift.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

