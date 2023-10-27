$222K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
The six-figure payday for a visitor from Canada was one of several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.
It was a good day, eh.
Gloria Billeci of Ontario, Canada, won $222,899 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Mississippi Stud Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The winning hand was dealt around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Billeci, who was visiting Las Vegas on a long-awaited vacation with her daughter, said she plans on retiring and buying an expensive gift.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Cannery
Drum roll, please.
This guest danced to the beat of their own drum 🥁
Congrats on the $22k win! pic.twitter.com/IhlClLp5nB
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) October 25, 2023
Main Street Station
Lucky Winner, in the flesh!
🚨JACKPOT ALERT🚨
Congratulations to our lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/q0FjXvywPv
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 27, 2023
Palms
That’s plenty of prosperity for 88 cents.
💰 JACKPOT MANIA!
Club Serrano member hits $14,673 jackpot – from $0.88 bet!
play more, eat more, get more: https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/nVapLpNU6O
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) October 25, 2023
Silverton
Way to go, Alan!
Alan of Henderson just won big – a $33,750.00 Royal Flush! #lasvegas More winners: https://t.co/WxngSc7Lbp pic.twitter.com/bd0QuJ2Tnk
— Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) October 26, 2023
Sunset Station
Scorching!
ULTIMATE FIRE LINK CASH JACKPOT 🔥 💰 🔥 💰 🔥
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $11,495.60 with a $2.25 bet 👏😁 pic.twitter.com/uPJHSJUhvc
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 26, 2023
Wildfire
Score this one on the Fremont Street location.
We have another Wildfire winner at our Fremont location, hitting this $11,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/PASaI3belD
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) October 26, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.