$227K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
That can buy a ton of White Castles.
A slots player won $227,638.38 on a $10 bet playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s at Casino Royale, according to the IGT Gaming Social account.
The jackpot hit Jan. 15, according to the IGT website.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Durango
Mo Mummy delivers mo’ money … which might be the point of the slot machine’s name.
🚨JACKPOT🚨 Congratulations to this lucky winner who just won $23,000 playing Mo Mummy with a $.01 denomination on a $1.50 bet. 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/9TwJGlv06S
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 22, 2025
Ellis Island
Way to go, Mark!
Golden Nugget
Trips to win.
When the reels are in your favor... 💵 pic.twitter.com/rNLTJ0L5kr
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 23, 2025
Palace Station
A $6 spins pays off.
Quick Hit Link Jackpot at Palace Station!
$10,482.77 pic.twitter.com/ITq48JLfft
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 22, 2025
Plaza
Keith is happy!
What did he say? “Let’s Go Get Some ________”
Congratulations Keith on hitting the Grand Jackpot of $13,226! 💰🎰#PlazaLV #Jackpot #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/2DhWaO6CPB
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) January 23, 2025
Red Rock Casino
Diamond bookends come through.
Win with a Royal Flush! ✨
This lucky guest won $40,000 with a big $50 bet hitting a Royal Flush on video poker! pic.twitter.com/ji6KVjrIQE
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 22, 2025
Rockin’ it on the $1.80 spin.
LOOK AT THIS! 🤩
This lucky guest won $26,350.62 with just a $1.80 bet! 💸 pic.twitter.com/M6DtgVv7oo
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 24, 2025
Treasure Island
Congrats, Glen!
Things are heating up at Treasure Island! Glen won $12,667 on Fire Link’s MEGA Progressive this morning! 🔥🎉 Ready to strike it hot? #jackpot #jackpotwinner #vegascasino #vegasstrip#treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/4nJPjYJlqj
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) January 24, 2025
