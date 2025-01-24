56°F
$227K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A slots player won $227,638.38 on a $10 bet playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7 ...
A slots player won $227,638.38 on a $10 bet playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Casino Royale on the Las Vegas Strip. (IGT Gaming via X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2025 - 2:03 pm
 

That can buy a ton of White Castles.

A slots player won $227,638.38 on a $10 bet playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s at Casino Royale, according to the IGT Gaming Social account.

The jackpot hit Jan. 15, according to the IGT website.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Durango

Mo Mummy delivers mo’ money … which might be the point of the slot machine’s name.

Ellis Island

Way to go, Mark!

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

Golden Nugget

Trips to win.

Palace Station

A $6 spins pays off.

Plaza

Keith is happy!

Red Rock Casino

Diamond bookends come through.

Rockin’ it on the $1.80 spin.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Glen!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

