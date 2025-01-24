$227K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player won $227,638.38 on a $10 bet playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Casino Royale on the Las Vegas Strip. (IGT Gaming via X)

That can buy a ton of White Castles.

A slots player won $227,638.38 on a $10 bet playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s at Casino Royale, according to the IGT Gaming Social account.

The jackpot hit Jan. 15, according to the IGT website.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Durango

Mo Mummy delivers mo’ money … which might be the point of the slot machine’s name.

🚨JACKPOT🚨 Congratulations to this lucky winner who just won $23,000 playing Mo Mummy with a $.01 denomination on a $1.50 bet. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/9TwJGlv06S — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 22, 2025

Ellis Island

Way to go, Mark!

Golden Nugget

Trips to win.

When the reels are in your favor... 💵 pic.twitter.com/rNLTJ0L5kr — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 23, 2025

Palace Station

A $6 spins pays off.

Quick Hit Link Jackpot at Palace Station! $10,482.77 pic.twitter.com/ITq48JLfft — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 22, 2025

Plaza

Keith is happy!

What did he say? “Let’s Go Get Some ________”

Congratulations Keith on hitting the Grand Jackpot of $13,226! 💰🎰#PlazaLV #Jackpot #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/2DhWaO6CPB — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) January 23, 2025

Red Rock Casino

Diamond bookends come through.

Win with a Royal Flush! ✨ This lucky guest won $40,000 with a big $50 bet hitting a Royal Flush on video poker! pic.twitter.com/ji6KVjrIQE — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 22, 2025

Rockin’ it on the $1.80 spin.

LOOK AT THIS! 🤩 This lucky guest won $26,350.62 with just a $1.80 bet! 💸 pic.twitter.com/M6DtgVv7oo — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 24, 2025

Treasure Island

Congrats, Glen!

