$245K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2022 - 6:01 am
 
Miguel Tornel, right, and his wife, celebrates his Mega Jackpot of $245,678 on Three Card Poker ...
Miguel Tornel, right, and his wife, celebrates his Mega Jackpot of $245,678 on Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Caesars Entertainment)

Many a Las Vegas visitor has believed this day will be their lucky day. For Miguel Tornel of Chula Vista, California, his feeling proved accurate.

Playing Three Card Poker, Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 with a royal flush Thursday night at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Visiting with his wife, Tornel said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Keno krazy up north.

Bally’s

A pair of sweet wins here.

Binion’s

Burning Wheel Nitro … it’s hot.

Florida woman does well.

Good going, Clayton.

The Cromwell

A solid Crazy 4 Poker victory.

Gold Coast

Normally in pai gow, you’d play the full house on the bottom hand. Think this player will survive.

The Orleans

An eclectic set of victorious machines and jackpots.

Paris Las Vegas

Video poker payoffs profitable.

The Pass

Ty might get some ties now.

Rampart

Spreading out the five-figure jackpots.

Red Rock Casino

Frank’s got bank.

Sahara

Lucky sevens is the norm. Eights not too bad, also.

Sam’s Town

Hello, Buffalo!

A classic pays off.

Silverton

And he’s on his way.

The Strat

Congrats to Cara!

Sunset Station

Such a sight to see.

Treasure Island

Terick appears to be a fan of the Double Diamond Silver Machine.

Big payday for William E.

Westgate

Another local having fun with a Buffalo machine.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

