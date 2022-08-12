$245K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

The victory was one of several jackpots recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

Miguel Tornel, right, and his wife, celebrates his Mega Jackpot of $245,678 on Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Caesars Entertainment)

Many a Las Vegas visitor has believed this day will be their lucky day. For Miguel Tornel of Chula Vista, California, his feeling proved accurate.

Playing Three Card Poker, Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 with a royal flush Thursday night at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Visiting with his wife, Tornel said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Keno krazy up north.

Way to go, we have jackpot wins on Keno! 💰 Congratulations to these guests for their jackpot wins at 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗼! pic.twitter.com/mf1l8CI3iJ — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 10, 2022

Bally’s

A pair of sweet wins here.

Congratulations to last week's @caesarsrewards winners who hit a $30,933 and a $22,648 jackpot.🎊 #BetterAtBallys 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/LtPMfCYfhM — Bally's Las Vegas (@Ballysvegas) August 10, 2022

Binion’s

Burning Wheel Nitro … it’s hot.

Another jackpot Alert!!! Congratulations to our lucky local. He was playing our .01 Burning Wheel Nitro game landed on the bonus and won the grand progressive jackpot of $10,030.58. pic.twitter.com/Riwtoruu4u — Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 3, 2022

Florida woman does well.

JACKPOT!!!! Congratulations to our lucky lady from Florida. She hit the Grand progressive jackpot on one of our Emperor Tian Ci Jin Lu games!!! pic.twitter.com/OoclYQN78f — Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 9, 2022

Good going, Clayton.

CALL AN ATTENDANT!!!

Congratulations to our lucky jackpot winner, Clayton from North Carolina. He was playing our .01 Smokin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel game, landed on the bonus, and won the grand jackpot for $11,853.19. Thanks for your service and that winning smile! pic.twitter.com/6lwukW40dI — Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 10, 2022

The Cromwell

A solid Crazy 4 Poker victory.

Winning on the weekend! 💸 Help us congratulate this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest on their $60,474 Major Progressive #Jackpot on Crazy 4 Poker. 👏 👏 👏 #BoundByLuxury 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/mOQG0CuV9U — The Cromwell (@CromwellVegas) August 8, 2022

Gold Coast

Normally in pai gow, you’d play the full house on the bottom hand. Think this player will survive.

Visit to Gold Coast ACED! Congratulations to this lucky winner who hit the Pai Gow 5 Aces Progressive Jackpot to win $21,713 along with an additional $2,000 on the Fortune Bonus! pic.twitter.com/qP9qFIYms6 — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 8, 2022

The Orleans

An eclectic set of victorious machines and jackpots.

Congratulations to some of our recent jackpot winners! pic.twitter.com/pZkUg6zkSg — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 10, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

Video poker payoffs profitable.

Congratulations to these two @CaesarsRewards winners that hit jackpots totalling $42,200✨ #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/LX49uZVz39 — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) August 10, 2022

The Pass

Ty might get some ties now.

Now that's what we call a winner! Congratulations to Ty S. on his big $11,387 win. It REALLY Pays to Play at The Pass! 😳🎉🎰💰😀 https://t.co/n65hToARvV #ThePassCasino #Jackpots #Winning #WaterStreetDistrict pic.twitter.com/yAZkRHzsaU — The Pass Casino (@PassCasino) August 9, 2022

Rampart

Spreading out the five-figure jackpots.

Red Rock Casino

Frank’s got bank.

BUFFALO! Congrats Frank for winning $11,086.50! pic.twitter.com/nnXj0gp2h4 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) August 9, 2022

Sahara

Lucky sevens is the norm. Eights not too bad, also.

Sam’s Town

Hello, Buffalo!

This lucky guest hit hit the bonus jackpot winning a whopping $11,113.72! 🐃 pic.twitter.com/V0XYmpFMna — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 8, 2022

A classic pays off.

𝓦𝓲𝓷𝓷𝓮𝓻, 𝔀𝓲𝓷𝓷𝓮𝓻!! Congratulations to the lucky lady who recently won this $10,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/cUHYj5xtip — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 10, 2022

Silverton

And he’s on his way.

Check it out! Julio won $29,850 on a recent game of Ultimate Texas Hold 'em! 🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/c2K8LI5ust — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) August 4, 2022

The Strat

Congrats to Cara!

Congratulations to our latest winner, Cara! She walked away with a cool $30,000! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/1DcOS5rPFv — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) August 3, 2022

Sunset Station

Such a sight to see.

Treasure Island

Terick appears to be a fan of the Double Diamond Silver Machine.

WOW! Terick W. won $30,038 on the Double Diamond Silver Machine #WinnerWednesday pic.twitter.com/v6aAHjjDOp — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 3, 2022

Big payday for William E.

A crazy win for a crazy amount on the Crazy Money Machine! Congrats to our #WinnerWednesday feature, William E. pic.twitter.com/0cKOuEXFjc — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 10, 2022

Westgate

Another local having fun with a Buffalo machine.

Lucky Vegas local just hit $15K on a penny Buffalo machine! pic.twitter.com/ZIKzfBYzHp — Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) August 6, 2022

