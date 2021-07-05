106°F
$248K table game jackpot hits in Lake Tahoe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2021 - 11:49 am
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

On July 4, America celebrates the red, white and blue. For one poker player Sunday morning in northern Nevada, it was more like red, white and “woo hoo!”

Francisco (Frank) Diaz Martinez, on vacation from California, won $248,046.40 after hitting the progressive jackpot on Texas Hold’Em at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A $1 bet turned into $10,867.50 for Jean after she hit an 8-spot on keno.

Casino Royale

Deanna won $11,527.44 on a Walking Dead 2 machine.

Fremont

Benjamin landed $10,058.53 with a Bonus Spin Grand jackpot on a Buffalo machine.

Evelyn won a $10,000 jackpot on a Ten Times Pay slots machine.

A 7-spot on keno earned Sherrie a $14,000 payday.

Suncoast

Laura celebrates her $11,439 jackpot on Lightning Link.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

