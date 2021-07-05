$248K table game jackpot hits in Lake Tahoe

Along with that win, there were several jackpots won this weekend across the Las Vegas Valley.

(Caesars Entertainment)

On July 4, America celebrates the red, white and blue. For one poker player Sunday morning in northern Nevada, it was more like red, white and “woo hoo!”

Francisco (Frank) Diaz Martinez, on vacation from California, won $248,046.40 after hitting the progressive jackpot on Texas Hold’Em at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

What a way to celebrate the holiday weekend!! 🎇 🙌 🎉 Congratulations Frank 😀 pic.twitter.com/rrhNdc87b8 — Harrah's Lake Tahoe (@HarrahsTahoe) July 5, 2021

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A $1 bet turned into $10,867.50 for Jean after she hit an 8-spot on keno.

Jean turned $1 into $10,867.50 on her holiday weekend visit! Sweet win, Jean! pic.twitter.com/PAuRPYJXKL — California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 5, 2021

Casino Royale

Deanna won $11,527.44 on a Walking Dead 2 machine.

Now that's a local win!! 👀 💸 Our local guest, Deanna won $11527.44 on our Walking Dead 2 machine. 🤑 #CasinoRoyaleVIP #VegasJackpots pic.twitter.com/cirES7YPXs — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) July 5, 2021

Fremont

Benjamin landed $10,058.53 with a Bonus Spin Grand jackpot on a Buffalo machine.

Benjamin had a great night, landing this $10,058.53 Bonus Spin Grand jackpot! pic.twitter.com/3PQ9Nw8xG5 — Fremont Casino (@fremont) July 4, 2021

Evelyn won a $10,000 jackpot on a Ten Times Pay slots machine.

Lucky local Evelyn really enjoyed her holiday weekend after hitting this incredible $10,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/MdzBId1J4X — Fremont Casino (@fremont) July 5, 2021

A 7-spot on keno earned Sherrie a $14,000 payday.

Sherrie's lucky numbers produced a sweet 7/7, banking her a cool $14,000!! pic.twitter.com/FX5bOY7f7i — Fremont Casino (@fremont) July 5, 2021

Suncoast

Laura celebrates her $11,439 jackpot on Lightning Link.

