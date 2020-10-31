76°F
Casinos & Gaming

$251K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2020 - 10:51 am
 

Diamonds are definitely one lucky player’s best friend.

A guest at Bally’s won $251,404.37 on a Blazing 7s Mega Jackpot, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

Recent winner in the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Local player John won a $22,000 jackpot on Ultimate Poker.

A Gold Stacks 88 slots player won a Grand Progressive jackpot for $10,605.

California

A $1 wager turned into a $12,556.97 win.

Fremont

Seong turned $2 into $10,000 on a recent visit.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

