$251K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

(Caesars Entertainment via Twitter0

Diamonds are definitely one lucky player’s best friend.

A guest at Bally’s won $251,404.37 on a Blazing 7s Mega Jackpot, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

Congratulations to Diamond @Caesars_Rewards guest who hit the Blazing 7’S Mega Jackpot & won $251,404.37! #BetterAtBallys pic.twitter.com/7vpRz1ycNT — Bally's Las Vegas (@BallysVegas) October 31, 2020

Recent winner in the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Local player John won a $22,000 jackpot on Ultimate Poker.

Ultimate Poker can lead to an ultimate WIN! Congrats to John, a Las Vegas local, on hitting this $22,000 jackpot at Aliante. #AlianteCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/A9i7pi3Lo3 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 28, 2020

A Gold Stacks 88 slots player won a Grand Progressive jackpot for $10,605.

One lucky @bconnected player hit the Grand Progressive jackpot for $10,605 on the Gold Stacks 88 slot! #AlianteCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/mxsf7bMh1Q — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 29, 2020

California

A $1 wager turned into a $12,556.97 win.

This incredibly lucky guest hit the Grand Progressive jackpot, betting $1 to take home this awesome $12,556.97 win! pic.twitter.com/rD1X3W2a7Q — California Casino (@thecalcasino) October 30, 2020

Fremont

Seong turned $2 into $10,000 on a recent visit.

Seong turned $2 into $10,000 on her recent visit here! Way to go, Seong! pic.twitter.com/7NCDv6GMSs — Fremont Casino (@fremont) October 28, 2020

