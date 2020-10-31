$251K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
Diamonds are definitely one lucky player’s best friend.
A guest at Bally’s won $251,404.37 on a Blazing 7s Mega Jackpot, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
Congratulations to Diamond @Caesars_Rewards guest who hit the Blazing 7’S Mega Jackpot & won $251,404.37! #BetterAtBallys pic.twitter.com/7vpRz1ycNT
— Bally's Las Vegas (@BallysVegas) October 31, 2020
Recent winner in the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Local player John won a $22,000 jackpot on Ultimate Poker.
Ultimate Poker can lead to an ultimate WIN! Congrats to John, a Las Vegas local, on hitting this $22,000 jackpot at Aliante. #AlianteCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/A9i7pi3Lo3
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 28, 2020
A Gold Stacks 88 slots player won a Grand Progressive jackpot for $10,605.
One lucky @bconnected player hit the Grand Progressive jackpot for $10,605 on the Gold Stacks 88 slot! #AlianteCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/mxsf7bMh1Q
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 29, 2020
California
A $1 wager turned into a $12,556.97 win.
This incredibly lucky guest hit the Grand Progressive jackpot, betting $1 to take home this awesome $12,556.97 win! pic.twitter.com/rD1X3W2a7Q
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) October 30, 2020
Fremont
Seong turned $2 into $10,000 on a recent visit.
Seong turned $2 into $10,000 on her recent visit here! Way to go, Seong! pic.twitter.com/7NCDv6GMSs
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) October 28, 2020
