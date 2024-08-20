$255K slots jackpot hits at casino northeast of Las Vegas

The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots won at casinos across Clark County.

Ginger T. won a $255,000 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at CasaBlanca in Mesquite. (CasaBlanca via X)

A lucky CasaBlanca Players Club member hit a massive $255,000 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine, the casino reported on its X account.

Ginger T. won the jackpot on Monday, the Mesquite casino said.

Big slots win at Suncoast

After placing a $12.50 bet across 50 paylines on Dragon Cash, a player hit the progressive Grand Jackpot, taking home an impressive $111,404.04 at Suncoast on Friday.

A lucky local Suncoast player brought the 🔥 on Friday, August 16, while playing @aristocratslots Dragon Cash slot machine. After placing a $12.50 bet across 50 paylines, the player hit the progressive Grand Jackpot, taking home an impressive $111,404.04! pic.twitter.com/BMsHlXCKCg — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 20, 2024

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

These pigs can afford to fly.

Help us congratulate our guest on the $15k win! pic.twitter.com/cJhvhzyMBX — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 12, 2024

Binion’s

Having fun on 60 cents.

You know what is WICKED HOT? 🔥 Winning $12,000 on a $0.60 bet! 🥵 Congratulations to our friend from Indiana who landed this major jackpot at Binion’s this week. #moneymonday #binions #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/VViQ3P2rMg — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) August 19, 2024

Boulder Station

Let’s go clubbing.

Double Double Bonus

Winnings - $20,000 pic.twitter.com/tdKZG7AEm6 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 9, 2024

California

Let’s hear it for Ericka and Roy!

Feeling lucky? It's obvious that our casino is the jackpot hot spot!🤑💰 Congratulations to these lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/EG1oCEkA3H — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) August 9, 2024

Four Queens

A quality grouping.

Winners play at Four Queens, the proof is in the jackpots. 💸🎉 Congrats to the lucky players who took home a major payday this weekend. Jackpots ranging from over $2,000 all the way up to $14,000! #fourqueens #lasvegas #moneymonday #dtlv #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/iU14CwYr5D — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) August 12, 2024

Fremont

Even more fun downtown.

Big wins, big smiles, big fun!🤑 Congratulations lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/G85GjdwCrR — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 9, 2024

Main Street Station

Cool cat.

MEOW!💰 After an $0.80 bet, this guest walked out with $10,132! pic.twitter.com/oqEO1WRgWb — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) August 10, 2024

The Orleans

Great win off a $2.50 wager.

House of the WIN, more like! 🐉 A lucky local cashed out $12K from a $2.50 spin here! pic.twitter.com/jpdQJToziJ — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 10, 2024

Palms

Big haul from the $125 spin.

South Point

Hurray, Janice!

Bingo Alert! 🎉 Join us in congratulating Janice from Florida, who won $62,731 double action in 32 numbers! 💰 pic.twitter.com/SKWeTUVxW8 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 15, 2024

Sunset Station

Winning big in Henderson.

QUICK HIT JACKPOT ALERT💲 💲 💲 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $.75 and hit a $11,886.46 jackpot💰 💲 💰 pic.twitter.com/jIjyJae0xD — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 15, 2024

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT ALERT🐉 💰 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $2.50 and hit a $10,367.36 jackpot💲 💰 💵 pic.twitter.com/GoflvUlfbj — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 15, 2024

Treasure Island

Way to go, Sarah!

Tuscany

Twice the fun for Damon!

A big congratulations to Damon won TWO Jackpots in ONE day taking home over $14K! 🎉🎰

Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #Tuscanylv pic.twitter.com/qfl4SPnwDf — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) August 14, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

