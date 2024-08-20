$255K slots jackpot hits at casino northeast of Las Vegas
The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots won at casinos across Clark County.
A lucky CasaBlanca Players Club member hit a massive $255,000 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine, the casino reported on its X account.
Ginger T. won the jackpot on Monday, the Mesquite casino said.
Big slots win at Suncoast
After placing a $12.50 bet across 50 paylines on Dragon Cash, a player hit the progressive Grand Jackpot, taking home an impressive $111,404.04 at Suncoast on Friday.
A lucky local Suncoast player brought the 🔥 on Friday, August 16, while playing @aristocratslots Dragon Cash slot machine. After placing a $12.50 bet across 50 paylines, the player hit the progressive Grand Jackpot, taking home an impressive $111,404.04! pic.twitter.com/BMsHlXCKCg
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 20, 2024
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
These pigs can afford to fly.
Help us congratulate our guest on the $15k win! pic.twitter.com/cJhvhzyMBX
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 12, 2024
Binion’s
Having fun on 60 cents.
You know what is WICKED HOT? 🔥 Winning $12,000 on a $0.60 bet! 🥵 Congratulations to our friend from Indiana who landed this major jackpot at Binion’s this week. #moneymonday #binions #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/VViQ3P2rMg
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) August 19, 2024
Boulder Station
Let’s go clubbing.
Double Double Bonus
Winnings - $20,000 pic.twitter.com/tdKZG7AEm6
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 9, 2024
Game King
Winnings: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/BHTx3M7eiI
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 14, 2024
California
Let’s hear it for Ericka and Roy!
Feeling lucky? It's obvious that our casino is the jackpot hot spot!🤑💰 Congratulations to these lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/EG1oCEkA3H
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) August 9, 2024
Four Queens
A quality grouping.
Winners play at Four Queens, the proof is in the jackpots. 💸🎉 Congrats to the lucky players who took home a major payday this weekend. Jackpots ranging from over $2,000 all the way up to $14,000! #fourqueens #lasvegas #moneymonday #dtlv #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/iU14CwYr5D
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) August 12, 2024
Fremont
Even more fun downtown.
Big wins, big smiles, big fun!🤑 Congratulations lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/G85GjdwCrR
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 9, 2024
Main Street Station
Cool cat.
MEOW!💰 After an $0.80 bet, this guest walked out with $10,132! pic.twitter.com/oqEO1WRgWb
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) August 10, 2024
The Orleans
Great win off a $2.50 wager.
House of the WIN, more like! 🐉
A lucky local cashed out $12K from a $2.50 spin here! pic.twitter.com/jpdQJToziJ
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 10, 2024
Palms
Big haul from the $125 spin.
$35,000 jackpot. very demure, very mindful.
palms vip → https://t.co/lAWKmrbX4y#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay #jackpot pic.twitter.com/xdCjPqHutr
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) August 15, 2024
South Point
Hurray, Janice!
Bingo Alert! 🎉
Join us in congratulating Janice from Florida, who won $62,731 double action in 32 numbers! 💰 pic.twitter.com/SKWeTUVxW8
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 15, 2024
Sunset Station
Winning big in Henderson.
QUICK HIT JACKPOT ALERT💲 💲 💲
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $.75 and hit a $11,886.46 jackpot💰 💲 💰 pic.twitter.com/jIjyJae0xD
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 15, 2024
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT ALERT🐉 💰
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $2.50 and hit a $10,367.36 jackpot💲 💰 💵 pic.twitter.com/GoflvUlfbj
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 15, 2024
Treasure Island
Way to go, Sarah!
Big win alert! 🚨 Sarah hit the jackpot and won $15,587 on Dancing Drums! Come and see if you can be our next big winner. 🎰💰 #winnerwednesday #casinowinner #jackpotwinner #slotwinner #jackpotslot #slotjackpot #casinojackpot #vegascasino #lasvegascasino #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/TJk5AIXeFl
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 14, 2024
Tuscany
Twice the fun for Damon!
A big congratulations to Damon won TWO Jackpots in ONE day taking home over $14K! 🎉🎰
Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #Tuscanylv pic.twitter.com/qfl4SPnwDf
— Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) August 14, 2024
