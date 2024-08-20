108°F
$255K slots jackpot hits at casino northeast of Las Vegas

Ginger T. won a $255,000 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at CasaBlanca in Mesquite. ...
Ginger T. won a $255,000 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at CasaBlanca in Mesquite. (CasaBlanca via X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2024 - 1:02 pm
 

A lucky CasaBlanca Players Club member hit a massive $255,000 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine, the casino reported on its X account.

Ginger T. won the jackpot on Monday, the Mesquite casino said.

Big slots win at Suncoast

After placing a $12.50 bet across 50 paylines on Dragon Cash, a player hit the progressive Grand Jackpot, taking home an impressive $111,404.04 at Suncoast on Friday.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

These pigs can afford to fly.

Binion’s

Having fun on 60 cents.

Boulder Station

Let’s go clubbing.

California

Let’s hear it for Ericka and Roy!

Four Queens

A quality grouping.

Fremont

Even more fun downtown.

Main Street Station

Cool cat.

The Orleans

Great win off a $2.50 wager.

Palms

Big haul from the $125 spin.

South Point

Hurray, Janice!

Sunset Station

Winning big in Henderson.

Treasure Island

Way to go, Sarah!

Tuscany

Twice the fun for Damon!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

