$258K table game jackpot hits on Strip

The big score was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

A California visitor hit a jackpot Sunday, June 19, on Three Card Poker at Harrah’s Las Vegas for $258,517. (Caesars Entertainment)

A New York minute has its meaning. A Las Vegas minute likely has another.

Charles Liu, in Las Vegas on vacation from Baldwin Park, California, was playing at the Three Card Poker table for one minute before hitting a five-card royal flush, good for $258,517.

Big congrats to Charles L. on hitting a 5 card Royal Flush on Three Card Poker for $258,517 🤑 #ComeOutandPlay

Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/Axne7NBpB4 — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) June 20, 2022

The hand was won Sunday, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Kaeo enjoyed his visit from Hawaii.

One day. Two $10 spins on THE SAME TRIPLE STARS MACHINE. $20,700 in total winnings! 🤑 Kaeo sure has a story to bring back from the Ninth Island. CHEE-HOO! pic.twitter.com/wDD4c7h9Fq — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 14, 2022

Cannery

Machine don’t lie.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $11,349 jackpot! 💲 pic.twitter.com/7UE51Lma6Z — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 19, 2022

Sam’s Town

Another entry in the bet big, win big competition.

This lucky guest won in a royal way! pic.twitter.com/s9ddqmO7SN — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 13, 2022

Suncoast

Gonna need a bigger bag for those coins.

This lucky guest won a Wealth of Coins, $10,905.33 to be exact! pic.twitter.com/ayUKy1uK53 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 13, 2022

Sunset Station

Looks like this jackpot hit just in time.

4 of a kind to hit a huge jackpot! 🤑

Bet: $25.00

Won: $20,050.00 pic.twitter.com/Mxg05OdNxh — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 19, 2022

Wildfire Lake Mead

Big win for Sean.

Congrats to Sean at Wildfire Lake Mead! 👏

Jackpot👉 $15,300

Bet 👉 $50 pic.twitter.com/xGlckmBTMY — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) June 17, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.