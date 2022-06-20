$258K table game jackpot hits on Strip
The big score was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
A New York minute has its meaning. A Las Vegas minute likely has another.
Charles Liu, in Las Vegas on vacation from Baldwin Park, California, was playing at the Three Card Poker table for one minute before hitting a five-card royal flush, good for $258,517.
Big congrats to Charles L. on hitting a 5 card Royal Flush on Three Card Poker for $258,517 🤑 #ComeOutandPlay
Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/Axne7NBpB4
— Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) June 20, 2022
The hand was won Sunday, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
California
Kaeo enjoyed his visit from Hawaii.
One day.
Two $10 spins on THE SAME TRIPLE STARS MACHINE.
$20,700 in total winnings! 🤑
Kaeo sure has a story to bring back from the Ninth Island. CHEE-HOO! pic.twitter.com/wDD4c7h9Fq
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 14, 2022
Cannery
Machine don’t lie.
Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $11,349 jackpot! 💲 pic.twitter.com/7UE51Lma6Z
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 19, 2022
Sam’s Town
Another entry in the bet big, win big competition.
This lucky guest won in a royal way! pic.twitter.com/s9ddqmO7SN
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 13, 2022
Suncoast
Gonna need a bigger bag for those coins.
This lucky guest won a Wealth of Coins, $10,905.33 to be exact! pic.twitter.com/ayUKy1uK53
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 13, 2022
Sunset Station
Looks like this jackpot hit just in time.
4 of a kind to hit a huge jackpot! 🤑
Bet: $25.00
Won: $20,050.00 pic.twitter.com/Mxg05OdNxh
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 19, 2022
Wildfire Lake Mead
Big win for Sean.
Congrats to Sean at Wildfire Lake Mead! 👏
Jackpot👉 $15,300
Bet 👉 $50 pic.twitter.com/xGlckmBTMY
— Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) June 17, 2022
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.