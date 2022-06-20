93°F
$258K table game jackpot hits on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2022 - 3:23 pm
 
A California visitor hit a jackpot Sunday, June 19, on Three Card Poker at Harrah’s Las Vegas ...
A California visitor hit a jackpot Sunday, June 19, on Three Card Poker at Harrah’s Las Vegas for $258,517. (Caesars Entertainment)

A New York minute has its meaning. A Las Vegas minute likely has another.

Charles Liu, in Las Vegas on vacation from Baldwin Park, California, was playing at the Three Card Poker table for one minute before hitting a five-card royal flush, good for $258,517.

The hand was won Sunday, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Kaeo enjoyed his visit from Hawaii.

Cannery

Machine don’t lie.

Sam’s Town

Another entry in the bet big, win big competition.

Suncoast

Gonna need a bigger bag for those coins.

Sunset Station

Looks like this jackpot hit just in time.

Wildfire Lake Mead

Big win for Sean.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

THE LATEST