3 former MGM execs hosting free career development workshops

New York New York and MGM Grand on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, May 30, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Three former MGM Resorts International executives will be working to help local job-seekers find work.

The Free Career Development Workshops are set to begin Wednesday, and will cover topics that will help unemployed Las Vegas residents — including those who were recently laid off by MGM — find work.

“Las Vegas is the most amazing city to live and work. I’m passionate about assisting others to align their talents, gifts, and passions with a career that brings them joy and fulfillment,” said Missy Hallead, workshop organizer and former MGM corporate vice president of human resources.

How it works

In January, MGM announced its MGM 2020 initiative, which aims to improve cash flow and lay the groundwork for the company’s digital transformation. More than 1,000 employees lost their jobs as part of the initiative, 881 of whom were in Las Vegas.

The workshops are meant to help those former employees — among others in Las Vegas — find work. Led by Hallead, Greg Chase and Kimberly Virtuoso, all former executives with the casino company, the workshops will run every Wednesday for seven weeks. Classes will be held at the College of Southern Nevada’s West Charleston Campus from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The workshops will cover a variety of topics, including how to manage the emotional impact of a layoff, networking and resume tips, job search coaching and more. Each will feature a speed-dating style interview session, where human resources executives from across the valley can provide feedback.

“This city has given so much to us, it is the least we could do to help give back to this incredible city,” said Chase, former corporate vice president of guest strategy and insights at MGM.

Those interested can register at the first session this week. They also can register and find more details online at http://www.allinleadershipcg.com/career-coaching-workshops/.

