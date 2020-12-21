$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino

A Washington state visitor found the perfect way to complete his Christmas shopping list.

Baien Nagamatsu hit a 7-card straight flush Sunday on a pai gow table at Bally’s for $316,619, according to a Caesars Entertainment release.

Nagamatsu, of Shoreline, Washington, was visiting with his fiancée when he hit his jackpot.

Nagamatsu, of Shoreline, Washington, was visiting with his fiancée when he hit his jackpot.

With the winnings, he says he plans to pay off his mortgage, get caught up on bills and buy cars for his children.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A slots player won $12,713.04 on Dancing Drums.

A slots player won $12,713.04 on Dancing Drums.

Fremont

A Sweet Tweet slot machine paid out $10,434.33 on its Grand Progressive jackpot.

A Sweet Tweet slot machine paid out $10,434.33 on its Grand Progressive jackpot.

Graciela turned her $2.64 bet into a $10,777.04 payout on Dancing Drums.

Graciela turned her $2.64 bet into a $10,777.04 payout on Dancing Drums.

A visitor turned a 50-cent wager into a $10,620.11 jackpot.

A visitor turned a 50-cent wager into a $10,620.11 jackpot.

Sahara

A Double Times Pay machine paid out $10,000 for a lucky player.

A Double Times Pay machine paid out $10,000 for a lucky player.

Treasure Island

Maria ($19,056) and Lizabeth ($13,924) were the featured winners on TI’s Winner Wednesday.

Maria ($19,056) and Lizabeth ($13,924) were the featured winners on TI's Winner Wednesday.

Sarah C. ($13,000) and Christine O. ($12,000) also earned highlight treatment.

