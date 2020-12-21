65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2020 - 12:28 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

A visitor from Washington state found the perfect way to complete his Christmas shopping list.

Baien Nagamatsu hit a 7-card straight flush Sunday on a pai gow table at Bally’s for $316,619, according to a Caesars Entertainment release.

Nagamatsu, of Shoreline, Washington, was visiting with his fiancée when he hit his jackpot.

With the winnings, he says he plans to pay off his mortgage, get caught up on bills and buy cars for his children.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A slots player won $12,713.04 on Dancing Drums.

Fremont

A Sweet Tweet slot machine paid out $10,434.33 on its Grand Progressive jackpot.

Graciela turned her $2.64 bet into a $10,777.04 payout on Dancing Drums.

A visitor turned a 50-cent wager into a $10,620.11 jackpot.

Sahara

A Double Times Pay machine paid out $10,000 for a lucky player.

Treasure Island

Maria ($19,056) and Lizabeth ($13,924) were the featured winners on TI’s Winner Wednesday.

Sarah C. ($13,000) and Christine O. ($12,000) also earned highlight treatment.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
M Resort developer Marnell eyes new casino across the street
M Resort developer Marnell eyes new casino across the street
2
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
3
Woman wounded in shooting at Laughlin casino
Woman wounded in shooting at Laughlin casino
4
Deal reached on $900B COVID-19 relief package
Deal reached on $900B COVID-19 relief package
5
Las Vegas churches hold Sunday services after court ruling
Las Vegas churches hold Sunday services after court ruling
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST