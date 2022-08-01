$338K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The win was the company’s first pai gow progressive jackpot since July 2021.

A Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot hit for $338,703.99 on Friday, July 29, 2022, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A regular player at The Orleans is feeling a little more premium these days.

While playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker with his wife late Friday afternoon, he hit a seven-card straight flush (two to eight of spades with a joker), capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $338,703.99, according to a Boyd Gaming news release.

He also placed a dragon bonus side bet that won him an additional $5,000.

In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

The win is the first pai gow progressive jackpot since July 2021, when a lucky player won a $119,000 prize at the Orleans.

The Pai Gow progressive — also available at Gold Coast, Aliante, Cannery, Sam’s Town and Suncoast — was reset to $75,168.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Gold Coast

No worries here.

Nothing like a Royal Flush! ♦️ ♦️ ♦️ ♦️ ♦️ pic.twitter.com/80fc3BnmWg — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 1, 2022

Santa Fe Station

Congratulations, Kathleen!

A HUGE congrats to local Kathleen who hit a $57,124.72 Grand Jackpot on Dragon Cash this weekend! 🐉💰 pic.twitter.com/AUTCh74r0e — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 31, 2022

Suncoast

Just $1.76 turned magical for this Dancing Drums player.

A $1.76 bet turned into a $16,128 payday for this lucky winner! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/W7I8KiVeXG — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 31, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.