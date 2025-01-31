4 Boyd Gaming properties close this restaurant

The American casual restaurants known for their hamburgers and iconic drinks were closed Wednesday at four Southern Nevada casinos.

The exterior of a TGI Fridays location is seen in this file photo. (Getty Images)

The TGI Fridays locations at four Boyd Gaming casinos have closed their doors and the casino company is seeking replacement vendors for the space.

Boyd officials on Friday confirmed the closure of the restaurants Wednesday at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast and Sam’s Town properties.

TGI Fridays, an American casual dining restaurant, is in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings and in January received permission from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan in Dallas to sell nine of its 39 corporate-owned locations to raise $34.5 million to repay creditors.

“We are already working on exciting new concepts for these spaces, and look forward to sharing more information on these concepts in the future,” Boyd Gaming spokesman David Strow said in an emailed statement Friday.

The company closed several of its operations nationwide last fall and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 2.

Known for its hamburgers, iconic drinks and celebrating the kickoff of the weekend, TGI Fridays had 39 company-owned and operated restaurants worldwide and more than 400 franchised outlets in 41 countries that have operated for 50 years.

The four locations at Boyd properties were the only TGI Fridays restaurants in Southern Nevada.

