$411K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

A guest won a progressive jackpot of $411,589 on the Kong: Skull Island slot machine Monday, De ...
A guest won a progressive jackpot of $411,589 on the Kong: Skull Island slot machine Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. (Rio)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2024 - 12:38 pm
 

Now that’s how to break in a new toy.

A guest at the Rio on Monday won a progressive jackpot of $411,589 on Kong: Skull Island, a new slot machine that was recently added to the floor, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner wagered $18.75 on the 5-cent denomination to take home the largest jackpot at the Rio since 2023.

10-spot on video keno turns into 6-figure haul

A video keno player at Sunset Station won $104,291.20 off a 20-cent bet.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Dana!

Boulder Station

All this fun for 80 cents.

Betting $50 isn’t too shabby, either.

Four Queens

Someone’s getting a Buffalo for Christmas.

Durango

Triple the power, triple the fun.

Jokers Wild

Breathe deep.

M Resort

Not a bad view.

All the gongs are here.

The Orleans

Here, too.

Plaza

Congrats Patrick and Carole!

Red Rock Casino

Being dealt a royal remains magic.

Sam’s Town

More fun along the Boulder Strip.

Santa Fe Station

Yes, I know “Santa” is not “Santa Fe.” But ’tis the season.

Suncoast

Celebrating after an 88-cent spin.

Wildfire Barley’s

Thank you, king.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

