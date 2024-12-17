$411K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
It was the largest jackpot at the casino in a year.
Now that’s how to break in a new toy.
A guest at the Rio on Monday won a progressive jackpot of $411,589 on Kong: Skull Island, a new slot machine that was recently added to the floor, according to a casino spokesperson.
The winner wagered $18.75 on the 5-cent denomination to take home the largest jackpot at the Rio since 2023.
10-spot on video keno turns into 6-figure haul
A video keno player at Sunset Station won $104,291.20 off a 20-cent bet.
🚨 MAJOR JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 One lucky local hit the $0.05 progressive playing Keno Select and won $104,291.20 off a $0.20 bet. 👏 Huge congratulations to them! pic.twitter.com/r5sfDvxi4F
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 10, 2024
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Way to go, Dana!
Dana from Calgary struck gold at Binion’s while playing Let It Ride! With a $2 bet and a $5 side bet, she hit a Royal Flush, winning the progressive jackpot of $12,827.34 plus $250 on the side bet—bringing her total payday to an incredible $13,077! 💵💰💸 Way to go, Dana! pic.twitter.com/V8NZnOErqV
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 16, 2024
Boulder Station
All this fun for 80 cents.
Buffalo Triple Power
Congratulations to this guest who won $12,326.80 on a $.80 bet pic.twitter.com/Epj9Ktftq6
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 10, 2024
Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel
Congratulations to this guest who won $17,594.96 with a $.80 bet pic.twitter.com/mpURDb0xFs
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 15, 2024
Timber Wolf Triple Power
Congratulations to this guest who made a $.80 bet and won $19,322.68 pic.twitter.com/eA4LaVnbve
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 16, 2024
Betting $50 isn’t too shabby, either.
Ultimate X Poker
Congratulation to this guest who made a $50 bet and won $48,015 pic.twitter.com/kmcF5Zy4eF
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 14, 2024
Four Queens
Someone’s getting a Buffalo for Christmas.
💲1️⃣ ➡️ 💲1️⃣4️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣🎰
Talk about an early Christmas present! 🎁 #moneymonday #fourqueens #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/KMFuAkM5Ln
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 16, 2024
Durango
Triple the power, triple the fun.
BUFFALOOOOO! 📢 Congratulations to this lucky guest who just won $31,000 on Buffalo Triple Power! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5QbBCsvnHP
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 13, 2024
Jokers Wild
Breathe deep.
🐷💨 The excitement is real at Joker’s Wild! A guest scored a whopping $15,500 jackpot on Huff 'N More Puff! Who’s ready to spin and win? Don’t miss your chance to hit it big! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/0dSZdzaOax
— Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) December 11, 2024
M Resort
Not a bad view.
POV: You just won a $40,000 jackpot! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/5oe4E2OZ6S
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) December 11, 2024
All the gongs are here.
Imagine: You bet $5 and win a $19,033.88 Jackpot! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pYNDVO6FS6
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) December 17, 2024
The Orleans
Here, too.
Congratulations to the lucky winner who is taking home $60,000 here at the Orleans casino! Who's ready to be the next jackpot champion? 🎰💰🎉#OrleansCasino #JackpotWinner #BigWin #LuckyStreak #DragonCash #Slots pic.twitter.com/z6b2x2nQx5
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) December 14, 2024
Plaza
Congrats Patrick and Carole!
🎉 DOUBLE JACKPOT CELEBRATION! 🎉
🏆 HUGE congrats to our Plaza winners! Patrick crushed it at the tables, scoring an incredible $24,773! 🃏💵 Meanwhile, Carole brought the heat with a massive $18,882 Hotball Bingo win! Who’s next to join the winner’s circle? #PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/9Z2ld82Bcc
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) December 13, 2024
Red Rock Casino
Being dealt a royal remains magic.
Talk about a lucky spin! 🎰 One of our guests turned a 75¢ bet into a $10,025.82 jackpot! 💸💥 Who’s feeling lucky tonight? 🍀 #JackpotWin pic.twitter.com/yoD7l4YiIM
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 12, 2024
Sam’s Town
More fun along the Boulder Strip.
🌟 A huge shoutout to our guest who hit the jackpot for $10,000 on Double Double Bonus Poker! The excitement is electric here at Sam’s Town! Are you feeling lucky? 🍀 pic.twitter.com/kOm5mY9mVv
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 12, 2024
🙌 Shoutout to Angeles for her amazing win of $10,477 on Fire Link! The energy at Sam’s Town Las Vegas is electrifying when our guests hit it big! Come join the fun! 🔥 🔗 pic.twitter.com/yUvdO2xMaE
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 10, 2024
Big wins at Sam’s Town! A guest scored $11,973 on Wonder Tall Fortune! 🥳 The photo might be a little fuzzy, but the win is crystal clear! pic.twitter.com/equxaOjZ1w
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 10, 2024
Double the fun, double the wins! 🎰 A guest hit TWO incredible jackpots at Sam's Town: $10,800 and $19,575 on our new Phoenix Link Confucius Say game! Who's next? pic.twitter.com/uhJ8ZyI9kl
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 12, 2024
Big news from Sam’s Town! A lucky guest hit the grand progressive jackpot on Dancing Drums for a whopping $30,789 with just an $.88 bet!! pic.twitter.com/6HddDZ4m6u
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 16, 2024
💥 Jackpot alert! One of our guests turned a $1.50 bet into an amazing $12,372 on Railroad Riches Tycoon! Who’s feeling lucky today? 🎰 pic.twitter.com/9804CEBObL
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 16, 2024
Santa Fe Station
Yes, I know “Santa” is not “Santa Fe.” But ’tis the season.
$10,025.82 won with .75 bet on Triple Play Triple Double Bonus Poker! pic.twitter.com/SxPmkhXmlO
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 13, 2024
Suncoast
Celebrating after an 88-cent spin.
Check out this incredible win off of an $.88 bet‼️ pic.twitter.com/YAu23pgMCC
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 6, 2024
Wildfire Barley’s
Thank you, king.
Big royal popped off at Barley’s Casino last night. ♠️ pic.twitter.com/4WWoBHE28z
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) December 12, 2024
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
