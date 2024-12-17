$411K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

It was the largest jackpot at the casino in a year.

A guest won a progressive jackpot of $411,589 on the Kong: Skull Island slot machine Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. (Rio)

Now that’s how to break in a new toy.

A guest at the Rio on Monday won a progressive jackpot of $411,589 on Kong: Skull Island, a new slot machine that was recently added to the floor, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner wagered $18.75 on the 5-cent denomination to take home the largest jackpot at the Rio since 2023.

10-spot on video keno turns into 6-figure haul

A video keno player at Sunset Station won $104,291.20 off a 20-cent bet.

🚨 MAJOR JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 One lucky local hit the $0.05 progressive playing Keno Select and won $104,291.20 off a $0.20 bet. 👏 Huge congratulations to them! pic.twitter.com/r5sfDvxi4F — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 10, 2024

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Dana!

Dana from Calgary struck gold at Binion’s while playing Let It Ride! With a $2 bet and a $5 side bet, she hit a Royal Flush, winning the progressive jackpot of $12,827.34 plus $250 on the side bet—bringing her total payday to an incredible $13,077! 💵💰💸 Way to go, Dana! pic.twitter.com/V8NZnOErqV — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 16, 2024

Boulder Station

All this fun for 80 cents.

Buffalo Triple Power

Congratulations to this guest who won $12,326.80 on a $.80 bet pic.twitter.com/Epj9Ktftq6 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 10, 2024

Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel

Congratulations to this guest who won $17,594.96 with a $.80 bet pic.twitter.com/mpURDb0xFs — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 15, 2024

Timber Wolf Triple Power

Congratulations to this guest who made a $.80 bet and won $19,322.68 pic.twitter.com/eA4LaVnbve — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 16, 2024

Betting $50 isn’t too shabby, either.

Ultimate X Poker

Congratulation to this guest who made a $50 bet and won $48,015 pic.twitter.com/kmcF5Zy4eF — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 14, 2024

Four Queens

Someone’s getting a Buffalo for Christmas.

Durango

Triple the power, triple the fun.

BUFFALOOOOO! 📢 Congratulations to this lucky guest who just won $31,000 on Buffalo Triple Power! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5QbBCsvnHP — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 13, 2024

Jokers Wild

Breathe deep.

🐷💨 The excitement is real at Joker’s Wild! A guest scored a whopping $15,500 jackpot on Huff 'N More Puff! Who’s ready to spin and win? Don’t miss your chance to hit it big! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/0dSZdzaOax — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) December 11, 2024

M Resort

Not a bad view.

POV: You just won a $40,000 jackpot! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/5oe4E2OZ6S — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) December 11, 2024

All the gongs are here.

Imagine: You bet $5 and win a $19,033.88 Jackpot! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pYNDVO6FS6 — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) December 17, 2024

The Orleans

Here, too.

Plaza

Congrats Patrick and Carole!

🎉 DOUBLE JACKPOT CELEBRATION! 🎉 🏆 HUGE congrats to our Plaza winners! Patrick crushed it at the tables, scoring an incredible $24,773! 🃏💵 Meanwhile, Carole brought the heat with a massive $18,882 Hotball Bingo win! Who’s next to join the winner’s circle? #PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/9Z2ld82Bcc — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) December 13, 2024

Red Rock Casino

Being dealt a royal remains magic.

Talk about a lucky spin! 🎰 One of our guests turned a 75¢ bet into a $10,025.82 jackpot! 💸💥 Who’s feeling lucky tonight? 🍀 #JackpotWin pic.twitter.com/yoD7l4YiIM — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 12, 2024

Sam’s Town

More fun along the Boulder Strip.

🌟 A huge shoutout to our guest who hit the jackpot for $10,000 on Double Double Bonus Poker! The excitement is electric here at Sam’s Town! Are you feeling lucky? 🍀 pic.twitter.com/kOm5mY9mVv — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 12, 2024

🙌 Shoutout to Angeles for her amazing win of $10,477 on Fire Link! The energy at Sam’s Town Las Vegas is electrifying when our guests hit it big! Come join the fun! 🔥 🔗 pic.twitter.com/yUvdO2xMaE — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 10, 2024

Big wins at Sam’s Town! A guest scored $11,973 on Wonder Tall Fortune! 🥳 The photo might be a little fuzzy, but the win is crystal clear! pic.twitter.com/equxaOjZ1w — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 10, 2024

Double the fun, double the wins! 🎰 A guest hit TWO incredible jackpots at Sam's Town: $10,800 and $19,575 on our new Phoenix Link Confucius Say game! Who's next? pic.twitter.com/uhJ8ZyI9kl — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 12, 2024

Big news from Sam’s Town! A lucky guest hit the grand progressive jackpot on Dancing Drums for a whopping $30,789 with just an $.88 bet!! pic.twitter.com/6HddDZ4m6u — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 16, 2024

💥 Jackpot alert! One of our guests turned a $1.50 bet into an amazing $12,372 on Railroad Riches Tycoon! Who’s feeling lucky today? 🎰 pic.twitter.com/9804CEBObL — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 16, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Yes, I know “Santa” is not “Santa Fe.” But ’tis the season.

$10,025.82 won with .75 bet on Triple Play Triple Double Bonus Poker! pic.twitter.com/SxPmkhXmlO — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 13, 2024

Suncoast

Celebrating after an 88-cent spin.

Check out this incredible win off of an $.88 bet‼️ pic.twitter.com/YAu23pgMCC — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 6, 2024

Wildfire Barley’s

Thank you, king.

Big royal popped off at Barley’s Casino last night. ♠️ pic.twitter.com/4WWoBHE28z — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) December 12, 2024

