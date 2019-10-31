5 cent video poker player hits for $20K in downtown Las Vegas

The winner was dealt a royal flush on a Hundred Hand Draw Poker machine at Four Queens.

(Four Queens via Twitter)

Drawing a royal flush on a video poker machine is the goal of all players, no matter what denomination they are deploying.

Being dealt a royal flush? A player is likely to do a double take, then make sure all the cards are held before hitting “draw.”

Being dealt a royal flush while you’re playing the 5 cent Hundred Hand Draw Poker machine? Provided you survived your heart attack, you just won $20,000.

That is what happened Thursday at Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas for a visitor from Minnesota, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

The winner played $5 a hand when the magic hand was dealt.

