$5 progressive blackjack hand pays $111K at Strip casino

Las Vegas resident Ojebo Walker with her winning hand that paid her $111,621.45 on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Golden Entertainment)

For a local blackjack player, Monday was a great start to the week.

Playing the Lucky Ladies Blackjack game at The Strat, Las Vegas resident Ojebo Walker won the hand with a pair of queen of hearts while playing a $5 progressive. Her take was $111,621.45.

No other details were available.

