Casinos & Gaming

$5 progressive blackjack hand pays $111K at Strip casino

Las Vegas resident Ojebo Walker with her winning hand that paid her $111,621.45 on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Golden Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2024 - 6:03 pm
 

For a local blackjack player, Monday was a great start to the week.

Playing the Lucky Ladies Blackjack game at The Strat, Las Vegas resident Ojebo Walker won the hand with a pair of queen of hearts while playing a $5 progressive. Her take was $111,621.45.

No other details were available.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

