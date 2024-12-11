$5 progressive blackjack hand pays $111K at Strip casino
For a local blackjack player, Monday was a great start to the week.
Playing the Lucky Ladies Blackjack game at The Strat, Las Vegas resident Ojebo Walker won the hand with a pair of queen of hearts while playing a $5 progressive. Her take was $111,621.45.
No other details were available.
