Casinos & Gaming

$500 spin turns into $200K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 9:01 am
 
A video poker player won $200,000 Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, after drawing four 2s and a 3 kicker ...
A video poker player won $200,000 Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, after drawing four 2s and a 3 kicker on Triple Double Bonus Poker at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

Some people with $500 available will use it for a quality night in Las Vegas. A patron at Caesars Palace took their $500 for a spin — on a video poker machine.

Good spin.

The player won $200,000 Saturday after drawing four 2s and a 3 kicker on Triple Double Bonus Poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Way to go, Villamora!

Fremont

Bastien finds some happiness after the Cowboys’ Week 18 performance.

Harrah’s

Five aces are always entertaining to see in pai gow poker.

Main Street Station

Dragon Link: Autumn Moon appears peaceful … and profitable.

Paris Las Vegas

A pair of quality hits on the Las Vegas Strip.

Rampart

A big win on Triple Play Draw Poker sets the pace at the western Las Vegas Valley casino.

Sam’s Town

Congrats to Jorge!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

