Casinos & Gaming

$511K slots jackpot won at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2024 - 7:01 am
 
(Westgate Casino)
(Westgate Casino)

This jackpot went to 11.

It took 11 minutes for a video slots player to win $511,448.85 on a Buffalo Grand Video slot machine at Westgate, according to the company’s X account.

The guest was in town from Texas for the Spray Foam Convention, the casino said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Big return on a $25 wager.

California

Wrapping up a month.

Cannery

Filling those gongs again.

Green Valley Ranch

Dance the night away.

Oyo Las Vegas

More gongs, more fun.

Palace Station

The casino west of the Strip will also be the future home of Lindo Michoacan.

Palms

Another slots player enjoys a Palms postcard.

Rampart

A lucky, Las Vegas local won a $58,151 jackpot Saturday. She bet $2 on the 10x pay slot machine.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Sam’s Town

Kicking up the fun with four 4s and an ace kicker.

Sunset Station

Now that’s a ton of prosperity.

Treasure Island

Seven — count ’em — seven five-figure jackpots at the Strip casino in February.

Geoffrey A., visiting from North Carolina, won $10,800 on Triple Stars.

Geoffrey A., visiting from North Carolina, won $10,800 on Triple Stars in February at Treasure Island in Las Vegas. (Treasure Island)

Cameron S., visiting from Canada. won $25,851 on Rich Little Piggies Grand JP.

Cameron S.. visiting from Canada, won $25,851 on Rich Little Piggies Grand JP. in February at Treasure Island in Las Vegas. (Treasure Island)

Frederick B., visiting from New York, won $11,214 on Blazing 7’s.

Frederick B., visiting from New York, won $11,214 on Blazing 7’s in February at Treasure Island in Las Vegas. (Treasure Island)

Shelly F., visiting from Hawaii, won $14,780 playing Keno.

Shelly F., visiting from Hawaii, won $14,780 playing Keno in February at Treasure Island in Las Vegas. (Treasure Island)

Hodaya I., visiting from Israel, won $19,934 on Rakin’ Bacon Grand Progressive.

Hodaya I., visiting from Israel, won $19,934 on Rakin’ Bacon Grand Progressive in February at Treasure Island in Las Vegas. (Treasure Island)

David K., visiting from Illinois, won $11,366 on Bao Zhu Zhao Fu.

David K., visiting from Illinois, won $11,366 on Bao Zhu Zhao Fu in February at Treasure Island in Las Vegas. (Treasure Island)

Marvin C., visiting from Michigan, won $10,018 on Heat ‘em Up Power Bonus.

Marvin C., visiting from Michigan, won $10,018 on Heat ‘em Up Power Bonus in February at Treasure Island in Las Vegas. (Treasure Island)

Tuscany

Hurray for Darlene and the other winners east of the Strip.

Wildfire on Fremont

Nice hit on a $1.60 spin.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

