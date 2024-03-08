$511K slots jackpot won at off-Strip casino

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

(Westgate Casino)

This jackpot went to 11.

It took 11 minutes for a video slots player to win $511,448.85 on a Buffalo Grand Video slot machine at Westgate, according to the company’s X account.

The guest was in town from Texas for the Spray Foam Convention, the casino said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Big return on a $25 wager.

California

Wrapping up a month.

TOP TEN FEBRUARY JACKPOTS!!! 🎉🤑 pic.twitter.com/sfzizKyype — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 8, 2024

Cannery

Filling those gongs again.

To the victor goes the spoils! Congrats on the $11k win! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/hrhTQL9XLS — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 7, 2024

Green Valley Ranch

Dance the night away.

Dancing Drums JACKPOT! 🥁 Congrats to the lucky local who hit a $18,616.10 Jackpot! pic.twitter.com/nSjeVWVjRt — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 7, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

More gongs, more fun.

Congratulations to our lucky guest on winning this $16,838 Dragon Link jackpot. Who will be our next big winner!? #jackpot #VivaLasOYO #SlotMachines #LadyLuck pic.twitter.com/Q7PExWJYBn — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) March 5, 2024

Palace Station

The casino west of the Strip will also be the future home of Lindo Michoacan.

We spy a lucky charm. 🍀 Congrats to this lucky guest for winning $10,000 🎇 pic.twitter.com/1UGeY2CF6M — Palace Station (@palacestation) March 5, 2024

Palms

Another slots player enjoys a Palms postcard.

hey, jackpot slayer. Dragon Cash has met its match with you. 🐉💰 play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/XaE6CDqM30#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/h2790CWLlQ — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) March 7, 2024

Rampart

A lucky, Las Vegas local won a $58,151 jackpot Saturday. She bet $2 on the 10x pay slot machine.

Sam’s Town

Kicking up the fun with four 4s and an ace kicker.

Exciting news from Sam's Town: a lucky player struck gold with a $10,000 jackpot win! Join us for non-stop fun and thrills – your big win could be next! pic.twitter.com/fiZAUw3bmN — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 7, 2024

Sunset Station

Now that’s a ton of prosperity.

🏮 💲 PROSPERITY LINK JACKPOT 💲 🏮 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand & winning a whopping $37,608.91 with a $5.60 bet 👏😮🥂 pic.twitter.com/qeCAEAGsqa — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 4, 2024

Treasure Island

Seven — count ’em — seven five-figure jackpots at the Strip casino in February.

Geoffrey A., visiting from North Carolina, won $10,800 on Triple Stars.

Cameron S., visiting from Canada. won $25,851 on Rich Little Piggies Grand JP.

Frederick B., visiting from New York, won $11,214 on Blazing 7’s.

Shelly F., visiting from Hawaii, won $14,780 playing Keno.

Hodaya I., visiting from Israel, won $19,934 on Rakin’ Bacon Grand Progressive.

David K., visiting from Illinois, won $11,366 on Bao Zhu Zhao Fu.

Marvin C., visiting from Michigan, won $10,018 on Heat ‘em Up Power Bonus.

Tuscany

Hurray for Darlene and the other winners east of the Strip.

February was filled with winners! Like Darlene who took home over $7K, or a couple of lucky locals who took home $12K — EACH! 💰 Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #TuscanyLV #TuscanyCasino #jackpot #DavinciRewards #winner #luckylocal #jackpotwinner pic.twitter.com/yavcDZDt2A — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) March 6, 2024

Wildfire on Fremont

Nice hit on a $1.60 spin.

A lucky player at Wildfire on Fremont hit an $11,883.42 jackpot playing Luxury Line with a $1.60 bet. pic.twitter.com/YvIN6lCL6U — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 6, 2024

