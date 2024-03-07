Longtime Las Vegas Mexican restaurant adding Palace Station location

The restaurant, known for its tacos, tequilas and tableside guacamole, will debut its seventh valley location this spring.

Lindo Michoacan, the family owned restaurant group that opened its first location in 1990 in Las Vegas, is expanding to Palace Station in spring 2024. (Station Casinos)

Lindo Michoacan, the family-owned Mexican restaurant that has served Las Vegas for more than 30 years, is expanding to Palace Station this spring. The new restaurant marks the seventh location for Lindo Michoacan in the valley.

Javier Barajas, owner of the restaurant group, said the family was excited to bring Lindo Michoacan to the property, with a “dining experience that celebrates the authentic flavors and warmth of Mexico.”

The menu will offer popular Lindo Michoacan standards, including tacos; tortugas; fish, chicken, pork and beef specialties; combination plates; and tableside guacamole.

Lindo Michoacan opened its first restaurant (still operating) on East Desert Inn Road in 1990, developing a following over the years for its friendly service, vibrant dining room, carnitas slowed cooked in oranges, wide selection of tequilas and catering operation.

Barajas learned to cook at a seminary in his native Michoacan, widely acknowledged as one of Mexico’s greatest culinary regions.

At Palace Station, Lindo Michoacan is replacing Tacos & Tequila, which opened at the property in April 2022 and closed only 16½ months later. Visit palacestation.com/eat-and-drink/lindo-michoacan.

