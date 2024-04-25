Vegas restaurants file class-action suit against Uber for allowing ‘imposter’ pages

Complaint estimates more than 1,000 Vegas restaurants may have been affected.

Four Las Vegas restaurants have filed a class-action lawsuit against Uber alleging fraud, conversion of funds, civil RICO, racketeering and negligence in connection with the Uber Eats delivery service.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Clark County District Court, involves pages listed on the Uber Eats website and app with “false identities that co-opted known restaurants brands and identities, such as the named Plaintiffs in this case,” allowing malicious actors “to siphon business for themselves using the goodwill created by the actual business owners,” according to the Complaint.

The plaintiffs are Esther’s Kitchen, Gaetano’s Ristorante, Manizza’s Pizza and BabyStacks Cafe. None are on Uber Eats, yet “imposter” pages used their names or a similiar name on the site. After the Review-Journal and other outlets reported the discrepancies, Uber removed the “imposter” pages on Tuesday.

The lawsuit also names Rasier LLC (a third-party company Uber uses to pay its drivers), Berchman Melancon (a territory lead for Uber Eats overseeing the service in Nevada), Nick Doe and Karina Doe (two Uber Eats drivers whose true identities have yet to be ascertained), and other individuals, corporations or other entities whose true identities also have yet to be ascertained.

Key allegations and information in the complaint

■ Plaintiffs bring the lawsuit on their own behalf and on behalf of similarly situated entities (together, the Class). “The exact number of Class members is unknown, but is believed to be in excess of 1,000 restaurants, past and present.”

■ “The Uber Eats website and app allowed for any individual to claim to be a restaurant in Nevada, without requiring reasonable authentication from the requesting party.” This choice not to require verification of identity was “negligent and/or fraudulent.”

■ “Upon information and belief, the Uber Defendants set the app up in this manner intentionally to harm small restraint (sic) businesses … “

■ “Upon information and belief, the Uber Defendants took a thirty percent (30%) cut of all fraudulently obtained payments made through these unethical and illegal activities.”

■ “At a minimum, the Uber Defendants knew or should have known that the actual restaurants were not the restaurants utilizing their web service, and that honest restaurants were being harmed as a result.”

James Trees, chef-owner of Esther’s Kitchen, declined to comment on the lawsuit. Christine Martin, owner of Manizza’s Pizza, and Nick Palmeri, co-owner of Gaetano’s Ristorante, directed the Review-Journal to Kimball Jones of Bighorn Law, attorneys for plaintiffs, who could not be reached Wednesday night. Uber and BabyCakes Cafe have not responded to requests for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

