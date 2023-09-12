$529K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

There is symmetry in the game and the winner.

Regina P. won $529,472 after hitting the mega progressive jackpot Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, on Ultimate Texas Hold’em at Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. (Golden Nugget via X)

A visitor from Texas will remember her visit to downtown Las Vegas for quite a while.

Regina P. won $529,472 after hitting the mega progressive jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em at Golden Nugget, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winning hand was dealt just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

It’s quad-tastic at the Fremont Street Experience establishment.

Feeling lucky? 4 players hit jackpots each over $10,000+ this week! 💰💰 Stop by Binion's and try your luck, you could be next! #moneymonday #binions #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/suI2WwnosT — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) September 11, 2023

Boulder Station

Dragon Link shows its happy side.

🐉 DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉

BET: $15.00

WIN: $12,501.01 pic.twitter.com/3O9AmfW2gI — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 12, 2023

Santa Fe Station

Pandas appear to be a happy lot, too.

Dragon Link jackpot! CONGRATS to this local who hit a $15,534 jackpot at Santa Fe last night. pic.twitter.com/walzXVFCu4 — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) September 12, 2023

Sunset Station

Sweet with the spades.

ULTIMATE X VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 💰 ♠️ 💰 ♠️ 💰 Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting a royal flush in spades & winning $12,000 with a $10 bet 🙌🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/YeKniHn8pI — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 11, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.