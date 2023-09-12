93°F
Casinos & Gaming

$529K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2023 - 2:17 pm
 
Regina P. won $529,472 after hitting the mega progressive jackpot Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, on Ul ...
Regina P. won $529,472 after hitting the mega progressive jackpot Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, on Ultimate Texas Hold’em at Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. (Golden Nugget via X)

A visitor from Texas will remember her visit to downtown Las Vegas for quite a while.

Regina P. won $529,472 after hitting the mega progressive jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em at Golden Nugget, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winning hand was dealt just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

It’s quad-tastic at the Fremont Street Experience establishment.

Boulder Station

Dragon Link shows its happy side.

Santa Fe Station

Pandas appear to be a happy lot, too.

Sunset Station

Sweet with the spades.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

