$529K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
There is symmetry in the game and the winner.
A visitor from Texas will remember her visit to downtown Las Vegas for quite a while.
Regina P. won $529,472 after hitting the mega progressive jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em at Golden Nugget, according to a casino spokesperson.
The winning hand was dealt just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
It’s quad-tastic at the Fremont Street Experience establishment.
Feeling lucky? 4 players hit jackpots each over $10,000+ this week! 💰💰 Stop by Binion's and try your luck, you could be next! #moneymonday #binions #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/suI2WwnosT
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) September 11, 2023
Boulder Station
Dragon Link shows its happy side.
🐉 DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉
BET: $15.00
WIN: $12,501.01 pic.twitter.com/3O9AmfW2gI
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 12, 2023
Santa Fe Station
Pandas appear to be a happy lot, too.
Dragon Link jackpot!
CONGRATS to this local who hit a $15,534 jackpot at Santa Fe last night. pic.twitter.com/walzXVFCu4
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) September 12, 2023
Sunset Station
Sweet with the spades.
ULTIMATE X VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 💰 ♠️ 💰 ♠️ 💰
Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting a royal flush in spades & winning $12,000 with a $10 bet 🙌🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/YeKniHn8pI
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 11, 2023
