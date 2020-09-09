80°F
$563K jackpot hits for Florida teacher on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2020 - 9:58 am
 
Updated September 9, 2020 - 10:35 am

A teacher from Lake Mary, Florida, had a royally good time during a Labor Day weekend trip to Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Nancy Greenough hit a royal flush of spades on Mississippi Stud on Monday night to win $563,915, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Greenough said she plans to put the money in her retirement fund.

