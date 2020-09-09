$563K jackpot hits for Florida teacher on Strip
A teacher from Lake Mary, Florida, had a royally good time during a Labor Day weekend trip to Harrah’s Las Vegas.
Nancy Greenough hit a royal flush of spades on Mississippi Stud on Monday night to win $563,915, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Greenough said she plans to put the money in her retirement fund.
