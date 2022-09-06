110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

$573K progressive jackpot up for grabs at Henderson casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2022 - 3:00 pm
 
One person will walk away with a $573,777 progressive jackpot at Club Fortune Casino in Henders ...
One person will walk away with a $573,777 progressive jackpot at Club Fortune Casino in Henderson as the machines are set for discontinuation after the jackpot is awarded. (Club Fortune Casino)
(Club Fortune Casino)
(Club Fortune Casino)

It’s been said that good things must come to an end. In this case, this good thing will end with someone walking away with more than a half-million dollars.

Club Fortune Casino, in partnership with Las Vegas-based gaming producer Light & Wonder, will award the progressive $573,777 to one winner on one of its Quarter Millions machines, according to a casino news release.

The machines at the casino, 725 S. Racetrack Road in Henderson, will be turned on around 10 a.m. Wednesday, then go silent one last time after the progressive is won.

Light & Wonder, which is retiring the machine, has increased the odds of the jackpot to hit by 54 times, the release said.

The Quarter Millions machines had been at other locations through the years, but Club Fortune is now the only spot for the final payout, a casino spokesperson said. This is the largest jackpot to ever be guaranteed to be won in Henderson, the release said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police release images of suspect in reporter’s slaying, seek footage
Police release images of suspect in reporter’s slaying, seek footage
2
Davante Adams learns there are no ‘dummy routes’ on Raiders
Davante Adams learns there are no ‘dummy routes’ on Raiders
3
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home
4
How Nevada trooper’s video helped solve case of teen missing nearly 3 years
How Nevada trooper’s video helped solve case of teen missing nearly 3 years
5
New Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg promises ‘Hollywood 2.0’
New Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg promises ‘Hollywood 2.0’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sophie Santos, 3, feeds Maverick with instructions from Dolphin Care Specialist Jen Schwab, beh ...
Dolphin at Mirage dies following lung infection
By / RJ

Maverick, 19, was a resident of the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat. His health had declined over the last several weeks, according to a statement from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao.