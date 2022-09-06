$573K progressive jackpot up for grabs at Henderson casino

Club Fortune Casino is partnering with Light & Wonder to award the jackpot.

One person will walk away with a $573,777 progressive jackpot at Club Fortune Casino in Henderson as the machines are set for discontinuation after the jackpot is awarded. (Club Fortune Casino)

(Club Fortune Casino)

It’s been said that good things must come to an end. In this case, this good thing will end with someone walking away with more than a half-million dollars.

Club Fortune Casino, in partnership with Las Vegas-based gaming producer Light & Wonder, will award the progressive $573,777 to one winner on one of its Quarter Millions machines, according to a casino news release.

The machines at the casino, 725 S. Racetrack Road in Henderson, will be turned on around 10 a.m. Wednesday, then go silent one last time after the progressive is won.

Light & Wonder, which is retiring the machine, has increased the odds of the jackpot to hit by 54 times, the release said.

The Quarter Millions machines had been at other locations through the years, but Club Fortune is now the only spot for the final payout, a casino spokesperson said. This is the largest jackpot to ever be guaranteed to be won in Henderson, the release said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.