$667K in jackpots won by the same player at Strip casino

A Caesars Palace guest took home $667,750 in slot jackpots this week with three jackpots within three hours.

The player hit a $125,000 jackpot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by another jackpot work $383,500 at 10:58 p.m.

Around 12:27 a.m. Wednesday morning, the player got lucky again and won a $159,250 jackpot, Caesars Entertainment said in a news release.

This is the third time in a week more than half a million dollars in jackpots has been won at the Strip property.

Two six-figure jackpots hit at the Strip property last Wednesday totalling $299,437.50. On Friday morning, a player won a $100,000 jackpot, and another player hit two $200,000 jackpots on the same machine at the casino.