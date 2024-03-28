73°F
$667K in jackpots won by the same player at Strip casino

A player won three jackpots within just a few hours at Caesars Palace this week. (Caesars Entertainment)
March 27, 2024 - 5:19 pm
 

A Caesars Palace guest took home $667,750 in slot jackpots this week.

The player hit a $125,000 jackpot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by another jackpot work $383,500 at 10:58 p.m.

Around 12:27 a.m. Wednesday morning, the player got lucky again and won a $159,250 jackpot, Caesars Entertainment said in a news release.

This is the third time in a week more than half a million dollars in jackpots has been won at the Strip property.

Two six-figure jackpots hit at the Strip property last Wednesday totalling $299,437.50. On Friday morning, a player won a $100,000 jackpot, and another player hit two $200,000 jackpots on the same machine at the casino.

