$299K in jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

Midweek jackpots can be just as entertaining as those won on the weekend.

Slots players won jackpots of $130,312.50, left, and $169,125 on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Midweek jackpots can be just as entertaining as those won on the weekend.

A pair of slots players at Caesars Palace found that out Wednesday.

In the morning, one player hit for $130,312.50 on a Luxury Line machine, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Just before 8:45 p.m., another player won a $169,125 jackpot playing Dragon Link.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

All this for 80 cents.

Wow! This lucky local hit a $16,399 jackpot on a $0.80 bet! 🎰 Who's feeling lucky next? 🤑 pic.twitter.com/XQOXDOH0Mm — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) March 20, 2024

Boulder Station

Winning on a $5 spin …

… or $50.

Green Valley Ranch

A happy Bao Zhu Zhao Fu to you, too.

Bao Zhu Zhao Fu JACKPOT! Bet → $8.80

WIN → $50,643.17 pic.twitter.com/zV7T3dQo7G — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 21, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

This gentle reminder that the Oyo will soon be the closest casino on the southeast corner of Tropicana and the Boulevard.

$ 22,885? Not bad for a day's work! This jackpot won on our Buffalo Diamond Extreme machine late last night…will you be our next big winner?!💎🦬#Vegas #VivaLasOYO #Slots pic.twitter.com/aot10LRNYz — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) March 21, 2024

Palms

Big bet, big payout.

that's hot! 🔥 another fabulous winner just slayed the dragon link jackpot. 💰🐉 play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/VqyWt8FJc1#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/pJCCD6iZNc — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) March 20, 2024

Sunset Station

Filling the gongs on Genghis Khan.

💰🐉 DRAGON LINK GENGHIS KHAN JACKPOT 🐉💰 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $10,161.86 with a $1.25 bet 👌😍🎉 pic.twitter.com/TLb26pb7xW — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 20, 2024

Hitting big on the $5.28 spin.

🎆🎇 DA JI DA LI GOLDEN WINS JACKPOT 🎇🎆 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning a whopping $35,920.12 with a $5.28 bet ❗👏😮❗ pic.twitter.com/O8q6oyhIXL — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 20, 2024

Wildfire Lanes

Striking it rich with the panda.

A Panda Magic jackpot hit for $16,849.28 at Wildfire Lanes. pic.twitter.com/GMmpa8D4it — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 20, 2024

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.