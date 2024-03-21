$299K in jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
Midweek jackpots can be just as entertaining as those won on the weekend.
A pair of slots players at Caesars Palace found that out Wednesday.
In the morning, one player hit for $130,312.50 on a Luxury Line machine, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Just before 8:45 p.m., another player won a $169,125 jackpot playing Dragon Link.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
All this for 80 cents.
Wow! This lucky local hit a $16,399 jackpot on a $0.80 bet! 🎰 Who's feeling lucky next? 🤑 pic.twitter.com/XQOXDOH0Mm
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) March 20, 2024
Boulder Station
Winning on a $5 spin …
Buffalo Link
Bet: $5.00
Win: $10,496.08 pic.twitter.com/NRyRURE2iO
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 20, 2024
… or $50.
Dragon Link
Bet: $50.00
Win: $13,400.00 pic.twitter.com/qFWrmUKa16
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 20, 2024
Green Valley Ranch
A happy Bao Zhu Zhao Fu to you, too.
Bao Zhu Zhao Fu JACKPOT!
Bet → $8.80
WIN → $50,643.17 pic.twitter.com/zV7T3dQo7G
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 21, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
This gentle reminder that the Oyo will soon be the closest casino on the southeast corner of Tropicana and the Boulevard.
$ 22,885? Not bad for a day's work! This jackpot won on our Buffalo Diamond Extreme machine late last night…will you be our next big winner?!💎🦬#Vegas #VivaLasOYO #Slots pic.twitter.com/aot10LRNYz
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) March 21, 2024
Palms
Big bet, big payout.
that's hot! 🔥 another fabulous winner just slayed the dragon link jackpot. 💰🐉
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/VqyWt8FJc1#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/pJCCD6iZNc
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) March 20, 2024
Sunset Station
Filling the gongs on Genghis Khan.
💰🐉 DRAGON LINK GENGHIS KHAN JACKPOT 🐉💰
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $10,161.86 with a $1.25 bet 👌😍🎉 pic.twitter.com/TLb26pb7xW
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 20, 2024
Hitting big on the $5.28 spin.
🎆🎇 DA JI DA LI GOLDEN WINS JACKPOT 🎇🎆
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning a whopping $35,920.12 with a $5.28 bet ❗👏😮❗ pic.twitter.com/O8q6oyhIXL
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 20, 2024
Wildfire Lanes
Striking it rich with the panda.
A Panda Magic jackpot hit for $16,849.28 at Wildfire Lanes. pic.twitter.com/GMmpa8D4it
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 20, 2024
