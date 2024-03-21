74°F
Casinos & Gaming

$299K in jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2024 - 12:12 pm
 
Slots players won jackpots of $130,312.50, left, and $169,125 on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Midweek jackpots can be just as entertaining as those won on the weekend.

A pair of slots players at Caesars Palace found that out Wednesday.

In the morning, one player hit for $130,312.50 on a Luxury Line machine, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Just before 8:45 p.m., another player won a $169,125 jackpot playing Dragon Link.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

All this for 80 cents.

Boulder Station

Winning on a $5 spin …

… or $50.

Green Valley Ranch

A happy Bao Zhu Zhao Fu to you, too.

Oyo Las Vegas

This gentle reminder that the Oyo will soon be the closest casino on the southeast corner of Tropicana and the Boulevard.

Palms

Big bet, big payout.

Sunset Station

Filling the gongs on Genghis Khan.

Hitting big on the $5.28 spin.

Wildfire Lanes

Striking it rich with the panda.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

