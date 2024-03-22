3 jackpots worth $500K hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

Don’t worry, big jackpots were also won at other casinos in the Las Vegas Valley.

A video poker player won $100,000 on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The hits keep coming at Caesars Palace as three jackpots worth $500,000 were won Friday morning.

One player won $100,000 playing video poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Later, one player hit a pair of $200,000 jackpots within moments of each other on the same machine.

This lucky @CaesarsRewards guest hit two $200,000 Jackpots on the same machine within a couple of hours 🤩 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/NQIcMXDk96 — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) March 22, 2024

On Wednesday, a pair of jackpots worth $299,000 also were won at the venerable Las Vegas Strip resort.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Ellis Island

Here are some recent winners along Koval.

Green Valley Ranch

That’s how you hit the clubs.

Multiple hands, multiple ROYAL FLUSHES! Congrats to the lucky boarding pass member who hit a dealt royal flush on Ultimate X Poker in our new High Limit Slot Room! pic.twitter.com/DjadxcLlid — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 22, 2024

The Strat

Way to go, Ernest!

Congratulations to Ernest on winning a grand total of $12K playing the Bank Buster Grand Progressive! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/OZBoOm1n4k — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) March 21, 2024

Sunset Station

Todd Rundgren strikes again.

🥁 💲 DANCING DRUMS EXPLOSION JACKPOT 💲 🥁 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $20,440 with a $10 bet 👌😝💃 pic.twitter.com/2QMPhTkmPo — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 21, 2024

