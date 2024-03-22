77°F
Casinos & Gaming

3 jackpots worth $500K hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2024 - 1:53 pm
 
A video poker player won $100,000 on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The hits keep coming at Caesars Palace as three jackpots worth $500,000 were won Friday morning.

One player won $100,000 playing video poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Later, one player hit a pair of $200,000 jackpots within moments of each other on the same machine.

On Wednesday, a pair of jackpots worth $299,000 also were won at the venerable Las Vegas Strip resort.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Ellis Island

Here are some recent winners along Koval.

Green Valley Ranch

That’s how you hit the clubs.

The Strat

Way to go, Ernest!

Sunset Station

Todd Rundgren strikes again.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

