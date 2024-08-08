105°F
Casinos & Gaming

$891K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

A Hawaiian visitor won a progressive jackpot of $891,775.72 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine ...
A Hawaiian visitor won a progressive jackpot of $891,775.72 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the California in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
More Stories
Legendary professional sports bettor and business owner Billy Walters on Super Bowl 58’s ...
Billy Walters tells tales about new Sports Gambling Hall of Famers
An art installation of a "Scattered Spider," the name of a hacking group, at cybersecurity comp ...
After MGM cyberattack, experts stress human defenses
A rendering of Seventy Six Tavern, a new brand restricted gaming establishment and restaurant b ...
Locals casino company to open new tavern brand
Las Vegas Strip casino searching rooms daily, cites ‘hacking convention’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2024 - 2:11 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2024 - 2:41 pm

The California in downtown Las Vegas has long been a favorite for Hawaiian visitors. A huge jackpot hit is another reason why.

A Hawaiian visitor won a progressive jackpot of $891,775.72 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine Tuesday, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a $1.75 bet just after 9 p.m.

This marks the second major Wheel of Fortune slots jackpot at The Cal this summer, following a $1.5 million payout by another Hawaiian visitor in June.

Bingo bonanza at Palace Station

A Jumbo Bingo Progressive hit for $159,791.

Big win at Treasure Island

A player scored a $122,720 jackpot on a slots machine.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Celebrating a pair of wins in North Las Vegas.

Boulder Station

The highway will not be denied.

Cannery

Enjoy the falling coins.

Ellis Island

A weekend win on Coin Trio Piggy Burst.

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

Fremont

Here’s a fab foursome …

Gold Coast

… followed by a quintet.

The Orleans

Way to go, Roosevelt!

The Palms

Scoring big on an 88-cent spin.

Rio

Huge haul on a $12 wager.

Sam’s Town

It really is fun when the royal is dealt.

The Strat

Congrats to Herman and Erik!

Suncoast

A jackpot so nice, this slots player did it twice.

Sunset Station

Going from down to $1 to having $16,001 to have fun with.

The 88-cent spin scores again.

Treasure Island

A player hit a $25,014 jackpot on a Super Wheel Spin machine.

(Treasure Island)
(Treasure Island)

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

