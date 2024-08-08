$891K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
It was the second major slots jackpot at the casino this summer.
The California in downtown Las Vegas has long been a favorite for Hawaiian visitors. A huge jackpot hit is another reason why.
A Hawaiian visitor won a progressive jackpot of $891,775.72 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine Tuesday, according to a casino spokesperson.
The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a $1.75 bet just after 9 p.m.
This marks the second major Wheel of Fortune slots jackpot at The Cal this summer, following a $1.5 million payout by another Hawaiian visitor in June.
Bingo bonanza at Palace Station
A Jumbo Bingo Progressive hit for $159,791.
A local bingo player hit the @stationcasinos Jumbo Bingo Progressive yesterday at Palace Station.
More: https://t.co/L9nnW2JD0k
— Palace Station (@palacestation) August 8, 2024
Big win at Treasure Island
A player scored a $122,720 jackpot on a slots machine.
Cheers to our TI Players Club member who just hit the jackpot with a spectacular $122,720 win! 🎰 Congratulations and enjoy your incredible #WinnerWednesday moment!
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) July 31, 2024
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Celebrating a pair of wins in North Las Vegas.
Celebrating the sweet triumph of our guest! Cheers to the grand $10k victory! 🎉
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 31, 2024
Cheers to our guest on the $14k jackpot! 🎉💰
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 8, 2024
Boulder Station
The highway will not be denied.
Ultimate x Poker Bonus Streak
Ultimate x Poker Bonus Streak
Winnings: $12,845
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 1, 2024
Huff N Puff
Huff N Puff
Winnings - $13,639.74
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 4, 2024
Dancing Drums
Dancing Drums
Winnings - $11,231.90
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 6, 2024
Cannery
Enjoy the falling coins.
Raising a toast to our guest's sweet $10k victory! 🎉
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 4, 2024
Ellis Island
A weekend win on Coin Trio Piggy Burst.
Fremont
Here’s a fab foursome …
Jackpot dreams do come true at our casino!💫🎰 Congratulations winners!
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 3, 2024
Gold Coast
… followed by a quintet.
5 WINNERS OF $20K+ LAST MONTH 👀
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 8, 2024
The Orleans
Way to go, Roosevelt!
🚨$50K KENO WIN
🚨$50K KENO WIN
Roosevelt went 7 for 7 on a $5 board for this incredible jackpot!
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 1, 2024
The Palms
Scoring big on an 88-cent spin.
$0.88 spin ➡️ $31,438.75 win. 💸
$0.88 spin ➡️ $31,438.75 win. 💸
palms vip → https://t.co/Cr6Ub4WNmO
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) July 31, 2024
Rio
Huge haul on a $12 wager.
Rio Rewards: Congratulations to the lucky guest who hit this Grand Jackpot for $61,000+ on our Jewel of the Dragon Phoenix slot machine this weekend. 🔥🐉💰
=#vegas #jackpot #riorewards #slots #winner pic.twitter.com/UJzYQWrGX1
— Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@RioVegas) August 5, 2024
Sam’s Town
It really is fun when the royal is dealt.
WOW!! 👀 This lucky guest was playing Triple Play Deuces Wild when she was DEALT a Royal Flush and hit the progressive jackpot for $15,737.00
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 8, 2024
The Strat
Congrats to Herman and Erik!
BIG WINS! Congrats to Herman, who secured the championship belt at the $50,000 SkyHigh Blackjack Tournament AND Erik who took home over $13,000 playing our progressive jackpot! Here's to more wins only at #TheSTRAT. 💰
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) August 5, 2024
Suncoast
A jackpot so nice, this slots player did it twice.
💥 BOOM & BOOM 💥 On the same visit‼️ 💲💲
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 8, 2024
Sunset Station
Going from down to $1 to having $16,001 to have fun with.
CAVEMAN KENO PLUS JACKPOT ALERT1️⃣ 2️⃣ 3️⃣ 4️⃣ 5️⃣
CAVEMAN KENO PLUS JACKPOT ALERT1️⃣ 2️⃣ 3️⃣ 4️⃣ 5️⃣
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.00 and hit a $16,000.00 jackpot💵 💲 💰
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 2, 2024
The 88-cent spin scores again.
COIN COMBO JACKPOT ALERT💰 💰 💰
COIN COMBO JACKPOT ALERT💰 💰 💰
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $0.88 and hit a $14,127.14 jackpot💲 💸 💵
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 2, 2024
Treasure Island
A player hit a $25,014 jackpot on a Super Wheel Spin machine.
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
