$891K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

It was the second major slots jackpot at the casino this summer.

A Hawaiian visitor won a progressive jackpot of $891,775.72 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the California in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

The California in downtown Las Vegas has long been a favorite for Hawaiian visitors. A huge jackpot hit is another reason why.

A Hawaiian visitor won a progressive jackpot of $891,775.72 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine Tuesday, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a $1.75 bet just after 9 p.m.

This marks the second major Wheel of Fortune slots jackpot at The Cal this summer, following a $1.5 million payout by another Hawaiian visitor in June.

Bingo bonanza at Palace Station

A Jumbo Bingo Progressive hit for $159,791.

$159,791 JACKPOT! A local bingo player hit the @stationcasinos Jumbo Bingo Progressive yesterday at Palace Station. More: https://t.co/L9nnW2JD0k pic.twitter.com/i5NNLt6Rgf — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 8, 2024

Big win at Treasure Island

A player scored a $122,720 jackpot on a slots machine.

Cheers to our TI Players Club member who just hit the jackpot with a spectacular $122,720 win! 🎰 Congratulations and enjoy your incredible #WinnerWednesday moment! #jackpotwinner #slotwinner #casinojackpot#lasvegascasino #vegascasino #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/srtetIJcA1 — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) July 31, 2024

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Celebrating a pair of wins in North Las Vegas.

Celebrating the sweet triumph of our guest! Cheers to the grand $10k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/g54KkDJXIj — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 31, 2024

Cheers to our guest on the $14k jackpot! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/dUzsEAlKgT — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 8, 2024

Boulder Station

The highway will not be denied.

Ultimate x Poker Bonus Streak

Winnings: $12,845 pic.twitter.com/XGQfeAYLhm — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 1, 2024

Huff N Puff

Winnings - $13,639.74 pic.twitter.com/1Cv3yOD32D — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 4, 2024

Dancing Drums

Winnings - $11,231.90 pic.twitter.com/sgHi2jd8pt — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 6, 2024

Cannery

Enjoy the falling coins.

Raising a toast to our guest's sweet $10k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/sR6I5apQul — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 4, 2024

Ellis Island

A weekend win on Coin Trio Piggy Burst.

Fremont

Here’s a fab foursome …

Jackpot dreams do come true at our casino!💫🎰 Congratulations winners! pic.twitter.com/JKXh2TxSbc — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 3, 2024

Gold Coast

… followed by a quintet.

5 WINNERS OF $20K+ LAST MONTH 👀 pic.twitter.com/ehYANZAQPJ — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 8, 2024

The Orleans

Way to go, Roosevelt!

🚨$50K KENO WIN Roosevelt went 7 for 7 on a $5 board for this incredible jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ljlvHXVUEu — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 1, 2024

The Palms

Scoring big on an 88-cent spin.

Rio

Huge haul on a $12 wager.

Rio Rewards: Congratulations to the lucky guest who hit this Grand Jackpot for $61,000+ on our Jewel of the Dragon Phoenix slot machine this weekend. 🔥🐉💰 =#vegas #jackpot #riorewards #slots #winner pic.twitter.com/UJzYQWrGX1 — Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@RioVegas) August 5, 2024

Sam’s Town

It really is fun when the royal is dealt.

WOW!! 👀 This lucky guest was playing Triple Play Deuces Wild when she was DEALT a Royal Flush and hit the progressive jackpot for $15,737.00 pic.twitter.com/GMaE3tScIl — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 8, 2024

The Strat

Congrats to Herman and Erik!

BIG WINS! Congrats to Herman, who secured the championship belt at the $50,000 SkyHigh Blackjack Tournament AND Erik who took home over $13,000 playing our progressive jackpot! Here's to more wins only at #TheSTRAT. 💰 pic.twitter.com/FhxX44aas0 — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) August 5, 2024

Suncoast

A jackpot so nice, this slots player did it twice.

💥 BOOM & BOOM 💥 On the same visit‼️ 💲💲 pic.twitter.com/xMcfVQnSdu — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 8, 2024

Sunset Station

Going from down to $1 to having $16,001 to have fun with.

CAVEMAN KENO PLUS JACKPOT ALERT1️⃣ 2️⃣ 3️⃣ 4️⃣ 5️⃣ Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.00 and hit a $16,000.00 jackpot💵 💲 💰 pic.twitter.com/BBbBahiwvR — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 2, 2024

The 88-cent spin scores again.

COIN COMBO JACKPOT ALERT💰 💰 💰 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $0.88 and hit a $14,127.14 jackpot💲 💸 💵 pic.twitter.com/KshxHNTF7i — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 2, 2024

Treasure Island

A player hit a $25,014 jackpot on a Super Wheel Spin machine.

