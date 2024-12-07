59°F
$945K off-Strip jackpot: Christmas comes early for Las Vegas Valley man

Given $20 by his wife to keep playing, an unidentified local won more than $945,000 on Dollar S ...
Given $20 by his wife to keep playing, an unidentified local won more than $945,000 on Dollar Storm Mega Grand Jackpot on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Rampart Casino)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2024 - 5:13 pm
 

His wife came to the rescue with a $20 bill to let her husband keep placing $1 bets on the two-cents domination of the Dollar Storm Mega Grand Jackpot.

After about 10 minutes, the teamwork paid off Thursday evening at Rampart Casino — for $945,119.

The unidentified local resident celebrated and posed for a blurry picture, according to casino spokeswoman Jenifer Smith.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

