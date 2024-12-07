$945K off-Strip jackpot: Christmas comes early for Las Vegas Valley man
The local was playing the 2-cent denomination on a slot machine for about 10 minutes, a casino spokeswoman says.
His wife came to the rescue with a $20 bill to let her husband keep placing $1 bets on the two-cents domination of the Dollar Storm Mega Grand Jackpot.
After about 10 minutes, the teamwork paid off Thursday evening at Rampart Casino — for $945,119.
The unidentified local resident celebrated and posed for a blurry picture, according to casino spokeswoman Jenifer Smith.
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
