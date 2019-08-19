AGS acquires In Bet Gaming portfolio, names founder new VP

Las Vegas-based AGS acquires the last four games of In Bet Gaming’s portfolio for an undisclosed price and names the company’s founder and CEO to the AGS sales team.

Las Vegas-based gaming equipment provider AGS has acquired the remaining assets of In Bet Gaming in New Jersey and that company’s top executive will become AGS’s vice president of table products sales.

Terms of the deal were not announced. AGS has had a business relationship with In Bet Gaming for several years and the deal announced Monday was for the company’s remaining assets, four proprietary table games and side bets.

In Bet’s Founder, President and CEO Ronald LaDuca is joining AGS as part of the deal.

AGS acquired five In Bet games in 2017 and Monday’s acquisition involves the remaining games in the In Bet portfolio. Included in the deal were 3 Card Blitz flush-based game in which the player and dealer compete to get a higher-valued hand; Dragon Poker, a four-card poker game using a special deck of 53 Asian-themed cards; Double Down Blackjack, a blackjack derivative compete with the dealer; and Straight to the Flush, a poker game against a dealer to build the largest straight or flush.

A company representative said In Bet’s New Jersey location did not factor into the deal, although the company hopes to leverage LaDuca’s relationships with casinos in New Jersey, Connecticut and West Virginia.

