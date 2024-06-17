92°F
Appeals court rejects bid to revive charges against Steve Wynn

Steve Wynn, then-CEO of Wynn Resorts, delivers the keynote address at Colliers International Annual Seminar at the Boston Convention Center in Boston on Jan. 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 11:37 am
 

A federal appeals court in Washington has rejected a Justice Department request to revive charges against former Wynn Resorts Ltd. chairman and CEO Steve Wynn for failing to register as a foreign agent in 2017.

The three-judge panel upheld a lower court ruling that Wynn was not required to register as a lobbyist when he advised former President Donald Trump on matters involving China.

The court concurred that, because Wynn was no longer operating in that capacity, he was not required to register.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

