Casinos & Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming breaks ground on slot machine production plant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2022 - 5:03 pm
 
Aristocrat Gaming employees make a wave as they pose for a photo prior to the start of the groundbreaking ceremony for a new manufacturing plant for Aristocrat Gaming at Pollack Drive and Volunteer Boulevard on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Hector Fernandez, left, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming, Mihir Wagh, VP of operation, Dee Dee McKissick, center, senior VP of customer order, Henderson Mayor Debra March, and Tom O'Brien, right, president of Aristocrat for the Americas, participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new manufacturing plant for Aristocrat Gaming at Pollack Drive and Volunteer Boulevard on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Tom O'Brien, president of Aristocrat for the Americas, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new manufacturing plant for Aristocrat Gaming at Pollack Drive and Volunteer Boulevard on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Aristocrat Gaming employees Adria Victoria, left, Rebecca Gaga and Pikaki Nutter-Gaudet, right, listen to Tom O'Brien, not photographed, president of Aristocrat for the Americas, during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new manufacturing plant for Aristocrat Gaming at Pollack Drive and Volunteer Boulevard on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Aristocrat Gaming employees pose for a photo at the construction site of a new manufacturing plant for Aristocrat Gaming at Pollack Drive and Volunteer Boulevard on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Executives with Aristocrat Gaming, a subsidiary of Australia-based Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., on Friday broke ground on a new 265,240-square-foot slot machine production facility in Henderson.

The new building will have 240,240 square feet of production warehouse facilities and 25,000 square feet for office space.

More than 150 Aristocrat workers, most of them in purple shirts, watched as company leaders and Henderson Mayor Debra March put ceremonial shovels into the ground for the facility that is expected to open in fall 2023.

“This will be our Las Vegas Integration Center from which we will ship the company’s EGMs (electronic gaming machines) to locations in the United States, Canada, Latin America and Europe,” said DeeDee McKissick, a senior vice president for Aristocrat.

Increasing demand for Aristocrat machines resulted in the need for the company to expand from its current Summerlin location.

Aristocrat produces the Buffalo franchise, Dollar Storm, Dragon Link and Lightning Link as well as licensed titles based on “Dune,” “FarmVille” and “The Walking Dead.”

The new manufacturing center is being built off Volunteer Boulevard at Pollack Street, between the M Resort and the Las Vegas Raiders team headquarters.

The Henderson facility is the second major expansion for Aristocrat in two years.

The company broke ground on a production facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that primarily serves the tribal gaming market nationwide last July. McKissick said that facility is slated to open in July.

“We have a large presence in tribal casinos nationwide as well as in commercial properties,” she said.

McKissick said that the company would continue to offer remote and hybrid working hours for some employees and that it hasn’t been determined how many people would work at the Henderson plant.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

