At least 20k people came to Resorts World’s opening night

Observers have said the north Strip property could initially siphon guests from competitors but also boost tourism overall to Las Vegas.

Pedestrians and auto traffic is heavy for the Resorts World Las Vegas grand opening along the Strip on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People gamble on the casino floor as Resorts World Las Vegas opens to the public on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk into The District as the doors open to the public at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk into The District as the doors open to the public at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Resorts World Las Vegas’ opening-night crowd was the size of a small city.

At least 20,000 people were at the $4.3 billion hotel-casino after the doors opened to the public at 11 p.m. Thursday, public relations manager Joslyn Garcia told the Review-Journal.

Around 5,500 guests attended a private event at the resort before the masses of visitors lined up outside were allowed in, according to Garcia.

Resorts World, developed by Malaysia’s Genting Group, was the first newly built hotel-casino to open on the Strip in more than a decade. Observers have said the north Strip property could initially siphon guests from competitors but also boost tourism overall to Las Vegas.

Saraya Waddler, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was one of many people waiting Thursday night to get into Resorts World.

Waddler, a recruiter for a senior medical center, and her husband were part of a group of about a dozen visiting Las Vegas. They found out Resorts World was opening while they were coming out here and were excited, knowing Las Vegas does it “big” when a property debuts, she said.

“We’ve got to be a part of it,” Waddler said outside the resort.

Donna Lee, of Las Vegas, was playing slots at Resorts World shortly after it opened to the public. She said she hadn’t had any expectations for the resort, noting a friend invited her and got her in with VIP access.

But Lee was happy to see the huge crowds inside.

“Everybody seems very excited and ready to drop money,” Lee said that night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.