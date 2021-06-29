99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Casinos & Gaming

At least 20k people came to Resorts World’s opening night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2021 - 10:15 am
 
Pedestrians and auto traffic is heavy for the Resorts World Las Vegas grand opening along the S ...
Pedestrians and auto traffic is heavy for the Resorts World Las Vegas grand opening along the Strip on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People gamble on the casino floor as Resorts World Las Vegas opens to the public on Thursday, J ...
People gamble on the casino floor as Resorts World Las Vegas opens to the public on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People walk into The District as the doors open to the public at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thu ...
People walk into The District as the doors open to the public at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People walk into The District as the doors open to the public at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thu ...
People walk into The District as the doors open to the public at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Resorts World Las Vegas’ opening-night crowd was the size of a small city.

At least 20,000 people were at the $4.3 billion hotel-casino after the doors opened to the public at 11 p.m. Thursday, public relations manager Joslyn Garcia told the Review-Journal.

Around 5,500 guests attended a private event at the resort before the masses of visitors lined up outside were allowed in, according to Garcia.

Resorts World, developed by Malaysia’s Genting Group, was the first newly built hotel-casino to open on the Strip in more than a decade. Observers have said the north Strip property could initially siphon guests from competitors but also boost tourism overall to Las Vegas.

Saraya Waddler, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was one of many people waiting Thursday night to get into Resorts World.

Waddler, a recruiter for a senior medical center, and her husband were part of a group of about a dozen visiting Las Vegas. They found out Resorts World was opening while they were coming out here and were excited, knowing Las Vegas does it “big” when a property debuts, she said.

“We’ve got to be a part of it,” Waddler said outside the resort.

Donna Lee, of Las Vegas, was playing slots at Resorts World shortly after it opened to the public. She said she hadn’t had any expectations for the resort, noting a friend invited her and got her in with VIP access.

But Lee was happy to see the huge crowds inside.

“Everybody seems very excited and ready to drop money,” Lee said that night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Transgender woman captures Miss Nevada USA pageant
Transgender woman captures Miss Nevada USA pageant
2
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
3
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
4
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
5
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
MGM Resorts activates solar power array
By / RJ

The 323,000-panel solar array located in the desert north of Las Vegas will supply daylight power for 36,000 rooms in 13 MGM Resorts International properties.