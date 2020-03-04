Australian slot machine manufacturer may enter Nevada market

The state Gaming Control Board has recommended approval of licensing for a slot machine company partnering with IGT as well as for multiple investors.

Members of the state Gaming Control Board said Wednesday they were never happier to have such a large group of boring Australians in their midst.

As a result, a new slot machine manufacturer may be entering the Nevada market.

Board members unanimously recommended approval of licensing for the Australian proprietary company Wymac Development, parent company of Wymac Gaming Solutions, and a long list of investors, including Constant Innovation Ltd., an Australian venture capital fund based in Victoria.

Board members interviewed nine representatives of the companies.

If licensed in a March 19 Nevada Gaming Commission meeting, Wymac would bring its slot machine and social gaming manufacturing company to Nevada through a partnership with IGT.

Control Board Member Philip Katsaros said the gaming application and subsequent investigation was one of the cleanest he’d seen.

In Australia, Wymac Gaming Solutions produces slot machines and promotional products through social gaming under Wild Tigress, Gypsy Spirit, Inca Moon and Golden Fang themes.

Wymac CEO Andrew Wyer said the company was founded in 2010 as a lottery operation and eventually transitioned to slot machines, getting its first Australian gaming license in 2014.

Following installations in clubs, pubs and casinos, the company looked to expand, transitioning to some skill-based games to entice a younger demographic of customers to play its games.

In 2017, the company made contact with IGT in a bid to expand internationally.

Wymac’s licensing application included investigations of several investors, including some of the principals, board members and trusts and a series of suitability investigations.

Ownership of Wymac includes Constant Innovation (63 percent), Gerandah Holdings proprietary company (27.4 percent) and the Bridges Family Trust (9.6 percent).

The board also investigated companies that are investors in Constant Innovation.

