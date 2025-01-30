Bally’s business-to-business sports-betting provider gets gaming commission OK

The company’s top customer in the state is Bally’s, which operates a casino at Lake Tahoe.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, approved several licenses for a Malta-based sportsbook company that will support Nevada’s Bally’s Corp. properties on a business-to-business basis. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday approved several licenses for a Malta-based sportsbook company that will support Nevada’s Bally’s Corp. properties on a business-to-business basis.

The meeting was conducted at Boulder City Hall and newest Nevada Gaming Control Board member, Reno attorney Chandeni Sendall, who was appointed by Gov. Joe Lombardo Wednesday, was in attendance.

As a business-to-business licensee, Kambi Group PLC will provide software and set up and maintain the sports-betting platform for the regulated licensed clients it serves. It has no immediate plans to serve sports-betting consumers directly.

Kambi’s top customer in the state is Bally’s, which operates a casino at Lake Tahoe. A company representative said there are no immediate plans for future Bally’s developments in Las Vegas. The company has discussed developing a resort at the former site of the Tropicana in connection with the construction of a Major League Baseball stadium for the Athletics on the southeast corner of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

The company, established in 2010, serves more than 40 operators in more than 50 jurisdictions. As a global sports-betting company, executives said it supports businesses that mostly take wagers on soccer and tennis matches, basketball and eSports. They said their U.S. outlets, mostly in markets in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, capitalize on betting on American football. Kambi has around 50 U.S.-based employees. The company processes more than 1 billion wagers each year.

Most of the company’s executive team is based in Sweden.

During an 80-minute hearing, commissioners interviewed several of the company’s executives, who were lauded for attending Control Board and commission hearings in person two weeks apart.

