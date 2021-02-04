Bellagio upgrading rooms with design inspired by its iconic fountains

The Las Vegas Strip property will be updating the 2,568 rooms in its main tower, with the first remodeled rooms available for guests in April.

A Bellagio guest room after renovations. (Courtesy, MGM Resorts International)

A renovated bathroom at Bellagio. (Courtesy, MGM Resorts International)

Bellagio's main tower after renovations. (Courtesy, MGM Resorts International)

A Bellagio guest room after renovations. (Courtesy, MGM Resorts International)

Image of furniture inside a remodeled Bellagio guest room. (Courtesy, MGM Resorts International)

Image of furniture inside a remodeled Bellagio guest room. (Courtesy, MGM Resorts International)

A Bellagio guest room after renovations. (Courtesy, MGM Resorts International)

The Bellagio’s guest rooms are getting an upgrade, with a design inspired by the property’s most iconic feature: its fountains.

The Strip property will be updating the 2,568 rooms in its main tower. Renovations are expected to take place through the summer, with the first remodeled rooms available for guests in April.

“As the world returns to travel in the months and years ahead, Bellagio will be ready with this gorgeous new room product, as well as health and safety protocols throughout the resort to ensure guests feel welcome, comfortable and safe,” Bellagio President and COO Ann Hoff said in a Thursday news release.

The new designs come from Chicago-based The Gettys Group and MGM Resorts International Design Group, and were inspired by Bellagio’s fountain show and “the movement of water, the beauty of nature and the vibrant reflections of light seen at sunrise and set,” according to the release.

Rooms will include an oversized shower, dual sinks, a built-in closet and an activity table. There also will be a built-in closet and two seating nooks. The redesigned bathrooms will have an oversized shower with a doorless entry and a dual-sink granite vanity with backlit mirrors.

The Premier King Rooms will have a blue palette meant to reflect the sky just before sunrise, while the Premier Two Queen Rooms feature yellow tones inspired by sunsets.

“When tasked with redesigning the guest rooms for such an iconic resort, we wanted the designs to transcend cultures and speak to an international audience,” Ben Nicholas, senior principal at The Gettys Group, said in the release. “We took inspiration from water, which is synonymous with Bellagio, and blended in elements of light and nature, to create spaces that make guests feel at home.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.