Bingo player wins $135K jackpot at Las Vegas casino

The winning card hit during the casino’s 1 p.m. session.

Perhaps the scream of “Bingo!” was understandably a tad louder for one player.

The player at Santa Fe Station won $135,649 Tuesday after hitting the Jumbo Bingo Progressive jackpot.

$135,649… BINGO! Congrats to the lucky guest (not pictured) who hit the Jumbo Bingo Progressive @santafestation for a HUGE payday this week! pic.twitter.com/gb5vYXZSsb — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) August 28, 2020

The winning card hit during the casino’s 1 p.m. session, according to the Twitter account of Station Casinos.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At Binion’s, a visitor from San Jose, California, connected on a Triple Red Hot 7s jackpot for $25,026.25 on her first spin.

Congratulations to our BIG WINNER from San Jose. On her very first spin, she lined 'em up for a sweet $25,026.25 jackpot!!!! pic.twitter.com/wFcElf1uTC — Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 29, 2020

At The Orleans, one player collected all 15 symbols to win the Dragon Link Grand Progressive jackpot for $14,268.

One happy & prosperous winner hit the Dragon Link Grand Progressive jackpot for $14,268! The best part is the lucky winner only bet $3.75! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #DragonLink #jackpot pic.twitter.com/tKIgbAOfK8 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 28, 2020

At the California Hotel, a Four Card Keno player hit four 6-of-6 cards to win $6,400.

Where are our Keno fans at? This lucky guest was playing 4 card keno, betting $4 when he hit 6 of 6 to take home this $6,400 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/9x5xkFxxCX — California Casino (@thecalcasino) August 28, 2020

At Fremont, a local player won nearly $6,000 on Blazing 7s.

Sound the alarm 🚨 is there a 👩‍🚒 in the house ⁉️ 💦 🚒 This lucky local lined up the Blazing Seven’s 7️⃣🔥 7️⃣ 🔥7️⃣ 🔥 to win this $5,996 jackpot! 💰 pic.twitter.com/bYothHVh39 — Fremont Casino (@fremont) August 28, 2020

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.