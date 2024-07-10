Bookings open for Paris Las Vegas’ balcony rooms overlooking Strip

It is the first casino resort property on the Strip to feature rooms with balconies since The Cosmopolitan opened in 2010.

A rendering of the updated Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas. The resort will gain a hotel tower, taking over the redesigned "Jubilee Tower" at neighboring Horseshoe Las Vegas. The tower will be renovated and connected to Paris Las Vegas via a new enclosed pedestrian bridge. (Bergman Walls and Associates)

Las Vegas visitors can now book the highly-anticipated balcony rooms in the new Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas for overnight stays beginning later this month.

Caesars Entertainment, operator of Paris Las Vegas, confirmed public bookings of the 38 new balcony rooms are underway with the first available night on July 22. On the company’s website, a one-night stay in a Versailles Tower balcony room is listed at $246, which includes a $50 per day resort fee but not taxes.

Paris is the first casino resort property on the Strip to feature rooms with balconies since The Cosmopolitan opened in 2010.

“Offering balcony rooms with stunning Strip views from Paris is just another way we continue to create unique, memorable experiences for our guests,” said Jason Gregoric, senior vice president and general manager of the property. “The views from the Paris balcony rooms are incredible. Guests will feel the energy and be part of the action during marquee events, like Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and F1.”

The 445-square-foot rooms in the Versailles Tower feature a 55-square-foot West-facing balcony with a view of the Las Vegas Strip. The remainder of the tower’s standard rooms are of comparable size and have also been renovated.

The Versailles Tower has 756 guest rooms and suites.

Caesars repurposed the former Jubilee Tower at Horseshoe Las Vegas (formerly Bally’s) into the new Versailles Tower. Reno-based Caesars Entertainment has spent upward of $100 million renovating the tower, which is among the oldest on Las Vegas Boulevard. Among the changes at the property are several new restaurants and a revamped Caesars-branded sportsbook.

A pedestrian walkway connecting the main Paris casino-hotel to the Versailles Tower is expected to be completed before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix comes back to town on Nov. 21-23.

Currently, Caesars does not have any plans to add balcony rooms at any of its other Strip properties. However, Gregoric said Caesars is “always open to exploring ways to elevate guests’ experiences.”

“If the opportunity to incorporate balcony rooms in other resorts presents itself, we’d definitely consider it,” he said.

Paris Las Vegas is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0378.