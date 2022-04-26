Boyd posts quarterly records for cash flow, revenue in Q1

The Las Vegas gaming company also reinstated a dividend to shareholders that had been discontinued as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo shows Boyd Gaming Corporate Office in Las Vegas. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. broke first-quarter revenue and adjusted cash flow records for its three operating divisions, including its Las Vegas locals market, the company reported Tuesday.

“In the first quarter of 2022, our disciplined approach to managing the business and strategic focus on our core customer once again produced exceptional results,” Boyd President and CEO Keith Smith said in a release. “During the quarter, strong performance from our core customers and sustained efficiencies in our marketing and operations contributed to record revenue, cash flow and margin performances on a companywide basis.”

The company also reinstated its quarterly cash dividend to 15 cents a share — more than double the amount it gave back to shareholders when the company suspended dividends as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

As part of an ongoing share repurchase program, Boyd repurchased about $132 million in stock during the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, the company had $149 million remaining under current repurchase authorizations.

“Additionally, we took an important step in advancing our online gaming strategy with our agreement in March to acquire Pala Interactive, which will provide us the technology and expertise to build a leading regional online casino gaming operation,” Smith said.

For the quarter that ended March 31, Boyd reported net income of $162.9 million, $1.45 a share, on revenue of $860.7 million. That compared with income of $102.2 million, 90 cents a share, on revenue of $753.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Net income was up 59.4 percent from the previous year and revenue climbed 14.3 percent.

