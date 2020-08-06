Caesars CEO discusses what’s next after merger
“Now that the merger has closed, our operating teams are fully engaged with integrating the two companies and executing on the synergy plans,” CEO Tom Reeg said.
The newly-formed Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s first earnings report showed numbers far below pre-pandemic levels, but the remained optimistic for the company’s future.
“Now that the merger has closed, our operating teams are fully engaged with integrating the two companies and executing on the synergy plans,” CEO Tom Reeg said in a Thursday statement.
The Reno-based casino operator, which was formed from from a $17.3 billion merger between Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. last month, reported $126.5 in net revenue in the second quarter, down 78 percent from the year prior. Net loss was $100 million.
Reeg said property closures during April and May hurt operating trends in the quarter.
The company has yet to reopen the Cromwell, Rio and Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, but has reopened all of the combined company’s regional properties.
Caesars shares closed up 6.2 percent at $37.75 on the Nasdaq.
The company is set to discuss second quarter earnings at 2 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.
Caesars by the numbers
Second-quarter revenue and earnings for Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp., operators of Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s and The Linq Hotel, among other Strip properties. (Nasdaq: CZR)
Revenue
2Q 2020: $126.5 million
2Q 2019: $637.1 million
Change: -80.1%
Net income/(loss)
2Q 2020: ($100 million)
2Q 2019: $18.9 million
Earnings/(Loss) per share
2Q 2020: ($1.25)
2Q 2019: $0.24