Casino games to stream live through new MGM Resorts partnership

The Las Vegas casino operator’s new partnership with Playtech will enable live broadcasts of games from two Strip casinos to a worldwide audience.

Cameras show how live games will be shown from one of the MGM Grand's roulette tables. (Playtech)

A marketing image for "MGM Live" shows how broadcasts could look from the MGM Grand and Bellagio under a new partnership between MGM Resorts International and Playtech. (Playtech)

A London company and MGM Resorts International on Thursday announced a partnership that will enable the broadcast of live casino games to a world audience from the MGM Grand and Bellagio.

MGM will work with Playtech, a gaming technology company with more than 7,700 employees in 19 countries, to broadcast “MGM Live” to regulated markets worldwide, outside of the United States.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

According to a release, the live casino offerings will include single- and double-zero roulette and baccarat games. Games will be broadcast online on demand live from the casino floors at the MGM Grand and Bellagio.

As the partnership evolves, the plan is to broaden the portfolio with exclusive access to a variety of Playtech games, branded TV game shows, celebrity-hosted trivia shows and one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences.

“The launch of this new and exciting live casino offering, in partnership with Playtech and directly from Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, furthers our strategic vision to be the world’s premier gaming entertainment company,” MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a release. “This collaboration amplifies our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences and expands our global reach to our customers. We believe the content, celebrity talent and sophisticated gaming experience that we will offer — all from the trusted and highly reputable brands of MGM Resorts — will be unmatched in the industry.”

Playtech CEO Mor Weizer said his company and MGM would incorporate responsible gaming and player protection messages into the broadcasts.

