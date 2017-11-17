Caesars Corp. buying Indiana properties for $1.7B

Caesars Entertainment Corp., one month out of bankruptcy, has agreed to buy Centaur Holdings LLC for $1.7 billion.

The exterior of Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Caesars Entertainment Corp., one month out of bankruptcy, has agreed to buy Centaur Holdings LLC for $1.7 billion.

Las Vegas-based Caesars will acquire Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Anderson, Indiana, and the Indiana Grand Racing and Casino in Shelbyville, Indiana, the company said in a statement.

Caesars Chief Executive Officer Mark Frissora has said for months that acquisitions would be part of the company’s growth strategy post-bankruptcy.

Centaur properties receive 6.5 million visitors a year and have 1.1 million loyalty members, a key for Caesars, Frissora said, adding it’s a “growing region.”

“We anticipate that the deployment of Total Rewards will bring substantial benefits to current Centaur customers and the implementation of our centralized supply chain and efficient operating model will drive synergies,” he said in a statement issued Thursday.

Caesars shares fell 38 cents, or 2.9 percent, to $12.38 on Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.