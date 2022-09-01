Caesars dealer of 55 plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement

Benny Figgins has rubbed elbows with some big names during his 55 plus years of work at Caesars Palace, most of it as a blackjack dealer.

Benny Figgins and his wife are honored as he prepares to leave Caesars Palace for the last time after more than 55 years of work on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Caesars photo)

Benny Figgins waves as he leaves Caesars Palace in a limo ride home after completing his last day of work at the iconic Strip casino and resort. He was a Caesars staffer for more than 55 years. (Caesars photo)

Regional President of Caesars Entertainment Sean McBurney gives Benny Figgins a hug. He also received a string of crystals from the original candelier in the iconic gaming area where Figgins worked for the past five decades. (Caesars photo)

Benny Figgins has brushed elbows with the famous in more than 55 years of work at Caesars Palace.

Now, he gets to rest.

Figgins was the last member still working from the staff that opened the iconic Strip casino and resort building more than 55 years ago.

He was hired April 27, 1967, and has held positions in five departments from maintaining cleanliness across the casino floor to convention porter, dishwasher at the original Bacchanal restaurant kitchen and concluding with more than 50 years as a blackjack dealer.

Some of his most memorable moments, he says, include dealing to and meeting celebrities including Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Diana Ross, Henry Belafonte and Joe Louis.

Regional President of Caesars Entertainment Sean McBurney gifted Figgins a commemorative plaque and a string of crystals from the chandelier in the original casino dome at Caesars Palace. The iconic gaming area where Figgins worked for the past five decades recently experienced an upgrade with a new chandelier, columns and carpeting as part of a multimillion-dollar renovation of the main entrance.

At the conclusion of his final shift, team members and Caesars Entertainment leadership sent Figgins on his way through the resort’s main entrance with good wishes and cheers. He left work for the final time with a special limo ride home.

Figgins said he is going to miss working at Caesars Palace, which has been his home away from home, according to a news release.

And, yes, he met his wife in the early 1970s at Caesars Palace. She retired after 38 years as a PDX operator and table games dealer. They have three daughters.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.