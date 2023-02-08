Caesars’ new platform lets guests book hotel and flight

The Strip casino-resort operator launched the Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle on Wednesday, a booking platform that allows customers to purchase flight and hotel accommodations.

Caesars Entertainment is making it easier for loyalty program members to book their travel to Las Vegas with its new airfare booking option, launched Wednesday.

The resort operator behind properties such as Caesars Palace, Flamingo and Planet Hollywood Resort unveiled the CaesarsRewards Travel Bundle, a booking platform that allows customers to purchase flight and hotel accommodations on its website or with the company’s call center. Caesars touts the ability to book both a flight and resort stay as a first for a major domestic casino company.

Platform users will also earn Caesars Rewards credits, which can be used across its North American portfolio or online with the Caesars Sportsbook and iCasino apps, according to a news release.

“We have more than 60 million Caesars Rewards members across the country, including 1.5 million who have signed up through our Caesars Sportsbook mobile app over the last year,” Pavan Kapur, senior vice president of commercial operations at Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement. “The Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle on Caesars.com provides a fast and simple way for all of them to use their Caesars Rewards benefits, discounts and reward credits to visit us in Las Vegas today and soon, anywhere across the Empire.”

The bundling platform, created by Snowstorm Technologies, only offers commercial air and hotel room booking in Las Vegas. Later this year, it’s expected to expand to other U.S. properties. It’s also expected to add the ability for guests to reserve a rental car, make OpenTable dining reservations, and buy Ticketmaster tickets. The expansion will include travel insurance, pool reservations, sportsbook reservations and more, according to the release.

The service is available to anyone, but loyalty program members will be offered exclusive discounts.

“We are honored to partner with (Caesars) to continue to build on that legacy,” Riaz Pisani, founder and CEO of Snowstorm Technologies, said in a statement. “Together we have invented, built and deployed a new technology platform that provides an all-new capability, making it easier than ever for guests to create a customized trip at any of Caesars’ 50+ US properties.”

