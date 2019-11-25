Caesars offering free parking to some rewards members

Las Vegas locals who are in a select Caesars Rewards tier can receive free parking for two months.

Guests pay for parking at the Caesars Palace garage on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars pull into the self park lane at Caesars Palace on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drivers stop to work the parking gates at the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced Friday that gold tier rewards members can upgrade to the platinum tier for a limited time “in celebration of the holiday season.” This upgrade includes free parking at all Caesars’ Las Vegas resorts, discounted rooms, the ability to transfer reward credits and other benefits.

Guests have the ability to upgrade between now and Dec. 31. The upgrade will be valid from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 of next year.

Caesars rewards members can also receive “a 2X Reward Credit Multiplier” from now through Dec. 31 by visiting any Las Vegas Caesars Rewards Center desk and presenting a valid Nevada driver’s license. The multiplier will be added to accounts on or after Jan. 6.

