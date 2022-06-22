Caesars opens Arizona’s largest sportsbook at Diamondbacks’ stadium

Caesars Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday opened the largest freestanding sportsbook in Arizona and has a celebrity chef with Las Vegas connections serving food.

Arizona Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall launches festivities at Caesars Entertainment Inc.'s new two-story sportsbook, which includes a Guy Fieri restaurant at Chase Field, the stadium of the Arizona Diamondbacks Major League Baseball team in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Courtesy Caesars Entertainment)

An entry to the Caesars Sportsbook and Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar at Chase Field, the stadium of the Arizona Diamondbacks Major League Baseball team, which opened Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Courtesy photo Jill Weisleder/Arizona Diamondbacks).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday opened the largest freestanding sportsbook in Arizona and has a celebrity chef with Las Vegas connections serving food.

Caesars Sportsbook and Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar opened as a two-story, 22,300-square-foot entertainment destination at Chase Field, the stadium that is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks Major League Baseball team.

Caesars Sportsbook will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The restaurant is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for food service and until 1 a.m. both nights for beverage service. The venue also will be open during Diamondbacks’ off days and have expanded hours during football season.

In addition to being the state’s largest sportsbook, the Reno company’s venue is the largest retail sportsbook to open in partnership with a major sports stadium nationwide.

“What an incredible day for our fans, sports enthusiasts, guests and especially for our organization,” Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a release. “We are proud to partner with Caesars Entertainment and Guy Fieri, to bring a year-round first-class sportsbook, restaurant and event space to downtown Phoenix.”

“I’ve worked with the Caesars team for nearly a decade opening restaurants all over the country together,” Fieri, a UNLV graduate, said in a release. “They are the best of the best.”

Arizona began offering sports wagering in September. Under the state’s laws, sportsbooks could be opened at 10 tribal casinos and 10 sports venues through professional sports teams and leagues.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.