Caesars quarterly loss narrows, but upgrades weigh on results

Add unlucky play to the list of financial struggles Caesars Entertainment is undergoing.

The Las Vegas-based company, operators of nine Las Vegas properties and in the midst of emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, reported huge losses — but not as bad as in the second quarter of 2016 — on weak revenue.

The company on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million, $9.68 a share, on $1 billion revenue. A year earlier, Caesars had a loss of $2 million, $13.25 a share, on revenue of $992 million for the quarter that ended June 30.

“In the second quarter, stronger gaming fundamentals across most of our properties were offset by expected unfavorable year-over-year hold, primarily in baccarat, and the impact of more hotel rooms off the market for renovation,” Mark Frissora, president and CEO, said in a statement accompanying the release of quarterly results.

The company planned a conference call with investors later Thursday.

