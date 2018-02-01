Caesars real estate owner raises more money than expected in IPO

VICI, owner of nearly two dozen Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties, raised more money in an initial public offering of stock than it anticipated amid strong demand.

Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Las Vegas-based real estate investment trust sold 60.5 million shares at $20 a piece, raising $1.21 billion, the company said it a statement late Wednesday. The company initially sought to sell 50 million shares between $19 and $21.

VICI also increased the over-allotment option to 9.1 million shares from 7.5 million. That will enable the company to raise an additional $181 million in the IPO.

The shares traded at $21 on Thursday morning, the first day of trading, valuing the company at around $8 billion. The company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker VICI.

VICI was formed as part of the 2-year long Caesars bankruptcy resolution. Caesars debt holders received shares of VICI when Caesars exited bankruptcy in October 2017.

The company posted net income of $439 million for the first nine months of 2017 on $649 million in revenue. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was $544.6 million for the period.

VICI is one of three real estate investment trust focusing on the gaming industry. Gaming and Leisure Properties was spun off from Penn National Gaming in 2013.

MGM Growth Properties raised $1 billion in an initial public offering of stock in 2016. Those shares have risen 33 percent since their IPO.

In the days leading up to VICI’s IPO, MGM Growth Properties made an unsolicited offer to buy the company in an all-share exchange. VICI rejected the offer.

While MGM owns a controlling stake in MGM Growth Properties, Caesars does not own any shares of VICI.

